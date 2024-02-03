Home page politics

From: Christian Germans

Press Split

Criticism of Aiwanger: Does the Bavarian Economics Minister prefer to incite farmers' protests against the traffic lights rather than do his job?

Munich – On Friday, Hubert Aiwanger did something unusual: he canceled his participation in a demo. The Vice Prime Minister, who had been announced as a guest speaker, canceled his appearance at a “vignette” in the Franconian town of Höchstadt an der Aisch at short notice. One could say: Politically, he has just enough fire even without a warning fire.

For weeks, Aiwanger has been present at demonstrations, especially by farmers, inciting protests against the federal government – up to four demonstrations per day. He was seen arriving in the ministry's company car, sometimes accompanied by high-ranking ministry employees, i.e. at tax expense Munich, Karpfham, Berlin – his roles as deputy prime minister and as head of a party in the European primary election campaign are blurring. Accusations are growing that he is neglecting his actual work as economics minister.

Free voters: Aiwanger must “be visible again as economics minister”

This became obvious in the debate about the wind farm in Mehring. Aiwanger, responsible for energy, only came to the southeast Bavarian town when the citizens' initiative was almost over and 90 percent had already voted against it by postal vote. He had canceled an earlier on-site appointment so that he could go to demos. It's been rumbling ever since. His own party friends are suggesting that the boss rethink his strategy.

Florian Streibl, parliamentary group leader of the Free Voters and a man of very deliberate words, does not accuse Aiwanger of laziness or mismanagement. But he notices BR stated that the colleague must “be visible again as economics minister. The work he does there needs to be remembered again.”

Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters), Economics Minister of Bavaria, speaks at a large demonstration by Franconian farmers. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

Aiwanger absent – “we finally need economics ministers who deserve the name”

At the CSU, even in the election year, critics come forward every day. Ministerial colleagues complain about interference in agricultural issues and too little commitment to high-tech and location policy. The commitment to foreign trade, for example with delegation trips, has come to a complete standstill.

Prime Minister Markus Söder does not publicly criticize his deputy, but demands that he hold all discussions in Mehring from now on in order to save the wind farm. In Munich it is also said that a striking number of corporate bosses, as well as medium-sized companies and guild masters, asked for talks with Söder instead of with the Minister of Economic Affairs. And CSU parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek tells our newspaper that the basic trust in the strong economy is currently “dissolving like the last snow in the spring sun”. Holetschek demands: “Whether in Berlin or Munich – we finally need economics ministers who deserve the name.”

Union bosses are demanding more effort from Aiwanger in his main job

This is strong tobacco. This is supplemented by statements from association and union heads who demand more effort from Aiwanger in his main job. The Lower Bavarian is now defending himself. In several interviews he said: “As an elected politician, you have to go out to the population when they call for politics.” As a politician, you “can’t just sit in a warm office.” And: “It is shameful to constantly criticize me.” Anyone who does that just wants to “get him away from where the focus of attention is at the moment.”

The anger over Aiwanger is now spreading throughout the entire coalition – in many trivialities that are in themselves insignificant. Disputes over religious education in primary schools, over the authorship of support plans for rural areas, even over fax machines in authorities. The overall picture is tricky for both partners: the once harmonious “Bavaria coalition” is no longer suitable as a stylistic alternative to the Berlin traffic light.