The latest edition of the Mini 3 and 5 doors and Convertible are now available, with a price from 22,300 euros, and deliveries will begin this April. In a specific version for each model, the comprehensive upgrade in design, technology and premium quality also brings a renewed boost to 100% electric and John Cooper Works.

The main exterior changes go through its more than ever characteristic grille, whose hexagonal contour now takes up much more space, and the distinctive round Mini headlights. The position lights are replaced by vertical air intakes with a clear outward orientation, which serve as opening for the Air Curtains in order to optimize aerodynamics. The center stripe on the bumper, which also functions as a license plate bracket, is now body-colored instead of black.

The new contours of the wheel arches are striking. In addition, the integrated side indicators in the redesigned ‘Side Scuttles’ now feature LED technology. A reduced surface design characterizes the rear of the combustion engine versions of the Mini. A black frame surrounds the hexagonal shape of the radiator grille. The rear fog lamp is now integrated into the rear apron as a narrow LED unit.

The contrasting colors on the roof and on the exterior mirror caps is one of the most striking design features that have made the Mini a pioneer in personalization. But now it stands out the possibility of choosing a new multi-tone ceiling with a color gradient that goes from San Marino Blue, through Pearly Aqua, to Jet Black, created from a new painting technique and extending from the frame of the windshield to the rear.

New to the interior are the Light Checkered sports seats, which pair perfectly with the Zesty Yellow exterior paint finish. But if something stands out conspicuously, it is the number of chrome elements, which has been considerably reduced, as well as the two round air diffusers that are now framed in black panels. In fact, they have been completely redesigned and are recessed to be flush with the interior trim. This interior trim, optionally available in the new Silver Checkered and Mini Yours Aluminum finishes, as well as Electric for the zero emissions version, now extends across the entire width of the instrument panel to the driver’s area.

The premium look of the distinctive central instrument panel has also been optimized. The 8.8-inch color touchscreen, touch-sensitive shortcut buttons and Piano Black high-gloss surfaces are now standard. Furthermore, the audio control unit and the buttons for activating the hazard lights and driver assistance systems are integrated even more harmoniously into the circular control unit. Along with optional ambient lighting, a new laser-etched engineered surface optimizes the appearance of the LED ring of light that surrounds the center instrument panel. The operating system control located in the center console now has a completely black surface in combination with the navigation system.

The newly designed leather sports steering wheel with multifunction buttons has also changed, which is now standard equipment for all versions. A new button layout optimizes control of audio and telephone functions, voice control and driver assistance systems.

In addition, there is a choice between two color combinations for the central instrument panel and the digital cockpit instrumentation, which can be activated in the system settings menu. In “Lounge” mode, the content displayed is a relaxing color, ranging from turquoise to petrol blue. If the “Sport” mode is activated, the screen ambience is red and anthracite. In MID and GREEN modes, the “lounge” style screen display is activated, and when driving in “SPORT” mode, the color scheme of the same name is also activated. Optionally, in the system settings menu, a uniform color scheme can be set for all Mini Driving Modes.

The operating system is now more advanced than ever, thanks to a newly developed display and options for selecting and controlling vehicle functions, audio system, hands-free phone, navigation and applications. The display of the screen with white symbols and text on new colored backgrounds has a particularly modern and high-quality appearance. The chosen menu items are displayed as ‘animated widgets’, can be accessed by swiping the touch screen and are displayed enlarged in the center of the screen. In this way, the content is displayed more animatedly.

Finally, the engines remain, available in three versions, with powers of 102 and 136 HP; or 178 or 231 hp on John Cooper Works models. Thanks to optimized emission control technology, including a particulate filter in the petrol engine, all models comply with the Euro 6d emission level.