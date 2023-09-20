There were two explosions in the province of Groningen on Tuesday night. Around 2:30 am an explosive went off at a house in Winschoten. On Tuesday evening around 11:30 p.m., the incident occurred at a business premises in Oude Pekela. No one was injured in either incident. No arrests have been made yet, police report.

In Oude Pekela the explosion occurred at a building on Feiko Clockstraat. Then a fire broke out and the fire brigade responded to extinguish it. Various local media reported that the affected building was a tanning and nail salon. A police spokesperson did not want to confirm this. In Winschoten an explosive went off at a house on Wezellaan. The police have launched an investigation into the explosions.

An explosive device also went off in Winschoten on Monday night, at a hairdresser's shop in this Groningen town. This was the second explosion in that street in a few days. The police take into account that there is a connection between the violent incidents in Winschoten, Groningen and Oude Pekela. Research is being done.

“It is clear that these explosions are not isolated,” said a police spokesperson. He cannot say who and what is behind the incidents. “We take several scenarios into account, such as one or more conflicts in the criminal circuit.”

Last week, a beauty salon was the target of a suspected attack in Oude Pekela. The same building was also hit in July. Police are investigating the connection between the explosions. It Dagblad van het Noorden speaks of a gang war. Sources write to that newspaper that a dispute is being fought over drug money and trafficking. Shootings and a stabbing on a crowded terrace in Winschoten are also said to be related to the same case.

The spokesperson says that a specialist team of detectives is ‘fully working’ on the explosions. The police are calling on people who know more about it to report it. This can also be done anonymously.



