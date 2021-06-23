Oil and gas doubled in price in one year, yet the steady rise in coal prices is the best proof that the world of commodities is going through extraordinary times. Coal is not popular due to its high emissions, yet the price has been on the rise for ten months.

1 Is it a coincidence that all those raw materials are becoming more expensive?

“The common denominator is that the economy is picking up steam faster than expected, causing demand, especially for oil, to rise,” says energy specialist Hans van Cleef of ABN Amro. He also believes that sentiment among investors plays a central role. “The stock markets are at a high level, interest rates are low, so investors are looking for alternatives to equities, such as commodities. The price can then rise further due to speculation. At the same time, there are also specific factors for all those raw materials that make them more expensive.”

2 Where did the sudden rise in natural gas prices come from?

Natural gas has become twice as expensive compared to last March. According to market expert Tobias Frankema of energy company Vattenfall, this is mainly due to the weather. “We have not had extreme temperatures in recent months, but they have always been below average. Not only in Europe, but also in Asia. The latter also has an influence because the liquid gas LNG [dat per tanker wordt aangevoerd] can also be sold in Asia or America. If the price rises there, gas can also become more expensive here.”

“Due to the chilly weather in the spring, we didn’t have the usual respite between winter and summer heat,” says Frankema. “The cold winter meant that the Dutch gas buffers were filled to less than 20 percent, and that was usually 45 to 50 percent in previous years. Normally, those buffers are replenished from the spring, but that has hardly happened now.”

It is not only cold or heat (power for air conditioners) that influence the demand for gas these days. If wind or solar farms yield less, power production requires more fossil fuel. “In the next three weeks, for example, less wind and rain is expected in Northwest Europe than average. That means lower yields from wind farms and from hydropower [in Frankrijk en Duitsland]. In order to still generate sufficient electricity, more gas is needed,” says Frankema of Vattenfall.

3 What does that mean for the energy bill?

The price of gas has been rising for some time, but so far most households have not been affected by this. Gas is usually purchased by the energy companies six to nine months in advance. “Whoever has a contract with flexible prices will notice the increase in the coming months,” says Frankema. “The supply price determines for about a third the electricity price for the consumer.” According to the energy company, the annual accounts for an average family will be about 90 euros higher.

4 Refueling is also becoming more and more expensive. How did that happen?

A barrel of Brent (European oil) cost nearly $75 on Wednesday, compared to $40 a year ago. This price increase is partly due to the economic recovery. The increased road traffic in particular is causing a greater demand for oil products. But an important factor is also the successful pricing policy of OPEC and Russia. The producing countries are in no hurry to increase production, after they had to slow down due to the corona crisis.

Even now that the target price of 60 dollars per barrel has been reached, production is only going up slowly, says Van Cleef of ABN Amro. “In addition, the production of shale oil in America is not increasing as quickly. At a price level of 50 dollars per barrel of oil, much more investment in new sources was expected. That lag is partly due to US President Biden’s stricter environmental laws. Another factor is that quite a few investors got the lid on the nose last year when the price fell so much. They are now taking profits instead of investing.”

Van Cleef does not expect a further increase. He expects an oil price of 65 dollars at the end of this year.

5 How is it possible that even the unpopular coal is getting more expensive?

Colder weather has increased the demand for electricity in large parts of the world. “If more electricity is generated worldwide, coal will also work more hours,” says Frankema. But the more expensive coal is also the result of incidents. For example, political tensions in Colombia limited the Latin American country’s coal exports. “And coal exporter Australia ended up in a political conflict with buyer China.”

6 Also the CO 2 -price rises. Is the energy transition accelerating due to all those higher prices?

In addition to the more expensive raw materials, the issue price has also risen. It is now hovering at 55 euros (per ton of CO . emitted). 2 ). That is a threefold increase compared to last spring. This also makes gas and coal more expensive.

“If these prices were structural, it would certainly make sustainable power generation more competitive,” says Frankema. And he believes that the price level for gas and emission rights can remain a bit higher. “But that price development comes in waves. If we get a mild winter next year, it will improve again. This has been an unfavorable year in several respects in terms of price.”

According to Van Cleef, the effect on the energy transition in the short term is small, because many sustainability projects are long-term and often supported by governments. “If you only have an eye for the price, then you only look at the supply side of, for example, oil and gas. But for the energy transition it is especially important that demand continues to develop. This demand for sustainable products must be the driving force behind the transition. If you have an electric car, it is not at all interesting how much oil is produced.”