Health plans, whether individual or family, may be up to 9.63% more expensive. The fact is that the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) released this Monday (12) the readjustment index limit for services.

The ceiling will be valid between May 2023 and April 2024 for approximately 8 million beneficiaries, which represents 16% of the 50.6 million consumers of health care plans in Brazil.

Details

The readjustment may be applied by the operator in the contract anniversary month;

For contracts with an anniversary in May, June and July, retroactive charging for these months will be authorized;

The increase can be observed in the plan slip.

What is the ANS index?

According to the agency’s CEO, Paulo Rebello, “the index defined by the ANS for 2023 reflects the variation in assistance expenses incurred in 2022 compared to the assistance expenses of 2021 for beneficiaries of individual and family health plans”.

For the calculation, ANS used the calculation methodology that has been applied since 2019, which aggregates the variation in assistance expenses with the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA), discounting the sub-item Health Plan.

The agency emphasizes that the final value of the health plan is also impacted by factors such as inflation, the increase or decrease in the frequency of use of the health plan, as well as the costs of medical services and supplies.
























