After a year without changes, fines for traffic violations in the Province of Buenos Aires increased almost 27%. It is because the value of the Fixed Unit used to calculate them was updated.

Unlike what happened in the City of Buenos Aires, where the value remained unchanged since January 2019 and this month it hit a jump of 82.5, in the Province updates had been made. Although due to the health emergency, after the first two months of last year the value was frozen.

Now, it was announced in the Buenos Aires Official Gazette that the Fixed Unit went from $ 63.09 to $ 79.90 for the first two months of 2021. In the Province, each unit is equivalent to the price of one liter of the highest octane gasoline for sale at the Automóvil Club Argentino de La Plata headquarters. The new value is effective from January 15 and will be updated again in March.

The most serious infractions are sanctioned with 300 to 1,000 Fixed Units, now equivalent to between $ 23,970 and $ 79,900. The misdemeanor judge is the one who sets the amount of the fine within that range, depending on whether there are aggravating or mitigating factors.

The infractions with these fines are run a red light, driving without a license or being legally disabled, fleeing a traffic control, driving under the influence of alcohol, going the wrong way, not having a license plate or turning left when a traffic light prohibits it, among others.

The same fine must be paid for not have the VTV. Those who have it but do not carry the documentation to prove it, have a penalty of $ 3,995 to $ 7,990 (50 to 100 Fixed Units).

The fine for not having the VTV is between $ 23,970 and $ 79,900. Photo Mauricio Nievas

There are also fines of between $ 3,995 and $ 7,990 due to poor parking, driving with an expired driver’s license or without insurance or, in the case of motorcyclists and their companions, not wearing a helmet.

The fine for speeding goes from $ 11,985 (150 FU) to $ 79,900 (1,000 FU). Meanwhile, driving using a cell phone has a penalty of between $ 7,990 (100 UF) and $ 39,950 (500 UF).

The most expensive fine is for refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test: it is $ 39,950 (500 UF) and $ 95,880 (1,200 UF).

The Province of Buenos Aires launched a facility plan for the payment of infringements owed. It will be valid for 90 days and those who adhere may pay in 6 or 12 installments without interest. Maturities will be on the 10th of each month or the immediately following business day.

The value of the fine will be calculated based on the value of the Functional Unit at the time of joining the plan.

