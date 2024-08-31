From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/30/2024 – 22:37

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) has decided to activate the red tariff flag level 2 for the month of September. The announcement made on Friday, the 30th, means higher costs for generating electricity and a more expensive electricity bill for consumers.

The flag of this color had not been raised since August 2021. A sequence of green flags began in April 2022 and was interrupted only in July 2024 with a yellow flag, followed by a green flag in August.

With the red flag, the tariff increases by R$7.877 for every 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh). The average consumption in a home in an urban area is approximately 150 kWh to 200 kWh.

“The red flag level 2 was activated due to the forecast of below-average rainfall in September, resulting in an expected inflow into the country’s hydroelectric reservoirs (around 50% below average). This scenario of scarce rainfall, combined with the month with temperatures above the historical average throughout the country, causes thermoelectric plants, with more expensive energy than hydroelectric plants, to operate more. Therefore, the factors that activated the red flag level 2 were the GSF (hydrological risk) and the increase in the Difference Settlement Price (PLD),” Aneel reported in a note.

What does each color mean and how much does it cost?