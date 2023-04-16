A piece of information that sets off alarm bells has circulated a lot this week: LaLiga is not only the major championship that has experienced the most expulsions; is that its total, 113, exceeds the sum of those of Seria A, Bundesliga and Premier, 50, 33 and 28 respectively. Do we live such a ruffian football?

The data has skyrocketed (it can be said that it doubled) since Medina Cantalejo, president of the Committee, issued a severity instruction against hard tackles. Faced with the scandal caused by the exorbitant number of expulsions, he wields the one with the fewest injuries in our championship. Making the most extreme comparison, with the Premier, which has a quarter of expulsions, contrasts the data of only two serious injuries here by 12 there. And in general, many fewer days lost due to medical leave of players in our football.

I have consulted about forty characters whose criteria I particularly respect and I find no recognition of this possible benefit. The opinion prevails that Spanish refereeing is flawed by the referee’s distrust of the players and by a negative emotional involvement. He looks very prone to feeling cheated or offended, with much thinner skin than those out there, or even than themselves when they go out to referee in the Champions League. I see a remote cause, when after the ban on foreigners in 1962 our clubs turned to bringing native, false or true, the majority from Argentina and Paraguay. It’s wrong to say it, but they brought a school of toughness and pretense that didn’t exist here, but to which many locals joyfully subscribed. It is almost since then that the Spanish referee moves with discomfort and counterattacks with disproportionate authoritarianism. It is paradoxical in this sense that the one who pretends to be more dialogue, Mateu Lahoz, has the record in cards for protests, 17.

The protests may seem to be more the axis of the problem than they are, which is why they bother, but of the total 1,432 yellow cards, those shown for protests, 145, only constitute 10%. Players and coaches complain rather that here the referee is a foreign element to football. It is thought that they have played it little or not at all, that they do not interpret the spirit of the rule but blindly interpret the letter and more so now that they change it every little bit. That they do not feel part of football, but rather involved in someone else’s environment and loaded with excessive power with which they vent their frustration with a card.

For their part, they would appreciate it if the AFE urged footballers to behave better, to point out and combat dangerous attitudes and pretenses, damage that the collective inflicts on itself. Also that the media, especially TV, be more rigorous with these issues. This was a topic that Michael Robinson was very keen on, coming from such a different school, but he preached in the desert.

For its part, the world of leaders sees our arbitration as very expensive (here they cost about 250,000 euros a year, for 110,000 in the Premier, 120,000 in the Bundesliga to 100,000 in Serie A) and directed by the Federation in an ineffective way. and nebula. The how or why of promotions and relegations is not known, there is no criterion in the direction, they are considered better one by one than the malfunctioning of the system makes them seem, the VAR is seen as a new element of confusion for the field referee and the fourth official as an enciñador wanting to be noticed by distracting the principal with details of the bench.

I’m afraid we are far from the solution.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.