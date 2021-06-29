Now Housemarque will be part of the developer studios owned by the company

Housemarque is a study that recently launched Returnal, an exclusive to the PS5. This type of video game roguelike, takes us to an incredibly detailed space world to explore and learn to master with all our skill. And it seems that PlayStation Studios he knew how to recognize this title.

But he’s not the only one. Also Housemarque has developed impressive titles such as Super Stardust HD and Dead Nation. For this and more, PlayStation Studios has decided to acquire this developer studio. The ad did Hermen hulst through the official blog of the company.

PlayStation Studios now owns Housemarque

The head of PlayStation Studios warmly welcomed the company saying: ‘I’ve been a big fan of Housemarque from the early days of the studio, when we were introduced to Super Stardust HD (…) Returnal demonstrates the incredible vision and ability to create memorable games that resonate with our community. ‘

For its part, Ilari Kuittinen, co-founder and managing director of Housemarque, also expressed this news: We are excited to finally be part of the family PlayStation Studios! This gives our firm a clear future and an opportunity for stability to continue developing (…) With the support of SIE and his family of studies, we will be able to grow in the industry and show what Housemarque you can create without limitations... ‘

So, you just need to see what this purchase means for PlayStation Studios and the games I could develop alongside Housemarque.

[Fuente]



