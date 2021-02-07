During this week it was announced that Kadokawa Corporation, the company that owns FromSoftware, the studio behind Demon’s Souls, Dark souls Y Bloodborne, signed an alliance with Sony, like CyberAgent.

The above was to strengthen both its video game and animation businesses. This was disclosed via its financial results report for the third quarter of the fiscal year. This one ended on December 31 last.

Sony made an agreement with CyberAgent and Kadokawa

The document makes the objectives of this agreement clear. This is ‘to strengthen the Global Media Mix Strategy which primarily aims to expand Kadokawa’s intellectual properties globally, discuss cooperation with CyberAgent, Inc. and Sony Corporation’.

To the above, it is added that it is ‘for the mutual exploitation of each other’s businesses, experience and other strengths’. The cooperation between all of them is evident.

In the report it can also be read that the alliance will allow Kadokawa Corporation ‘improve the development of intellectual properties and expand in the domain of video games’.

The latter seeks to apply to the field of animation with Sony Y ‘use platforms effectively and involve cooperative initiatives’. What are the strengths of the companies involved? In the case of CyberAgent, specializes in mobile games.

Kadokawa Corporation seeks to expand its series

Kadokawa use your series and diversify your product portfolio, while Sony it will expand further into animation and consumer games. Who will benefit the most from this agreement?

It all depends on how much benefit you get from each part. Kadokawa wants to create, develop and acquire new properties, invest in development and acquire rights to series. Even buy external works and maximize the ones you already own.

So much CyberAgent as Sony will receive nearly 1.5 million shares of Kadokawa Corporation via assignment of third parties, which will grant each company 1.93% ownership.

In addition to FromSoftware, Kadokawa has its own game development studio. It also owns the rights to many manga and light novels, and has another company in charge of animation. However, it focuses more than anything on the production side.

