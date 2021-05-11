Within days of recovering the management of their companies and the administration of 26 properties, the judicial auditors presented a harsh report. In this case, it is documentation about Hotesur SA, the hotel company of the Kirchner family, which according to the courts was used to launder 80 million pesos.

In the report, One of the auditors revealed maneuvers that can complicate the vice president’s family. As he described, they took money without justifying it. The controller detected that there were “100 debit movements” of the company accounts that they had no backing. The person in charge of making these extractions was Romina Mercado – the daughter of Alicia Kirchner and niece of the former president – who could never justify these withdrawals, according to judicial auditors.

And he spoke of all kinds of “atypical contracts” within the hotel that could lead to a corruption scheme.

The auditor who recorded this evidence in the report is Daniel Altman, who even described the K hotel operation as “inefficient” and “well below market values”.

Altman wrote in the report that he detected the silver movements in 2018, when he took over the intervention and spoke of an “absence of collaboration from the lawyer representing the shareholders (he refers to Carlos Beraldi)” and from the “shareholders themselves. “to explain money movements. He even describes that they did not respond to an email “where I requested elements for the preparation of the balance sheets.”

According to Altman’s report, there was even a last personal meeting at the Beraldi offices, in November 2018, where he was given “Hotesur’s bank statements” so that Romina Mercado (the last president of Hotesur) could explain where they went. the funds “of approximately 100 debit movements that were in such account.” Despite that meeting, the auditor concludes: “I never heard about it again.”

Altman adds that during all the subsequent years there was no explanation about it, neither the reason for those movements nor the destination of the funds. And he points out that he even sent several document letters to Romina Mercado requesting Hotesur’s balance sheets and accounting documentation to understand the movements of funds. “The last president was asked to contribute them. I did not obtain the elements. The limitation to normalize the company was clear,” he added.

The truth is that for Justice, Hotesur and Alto Calafate -which was the visible face of the Kirchner hotel- functioned as a money laundering “organization” that allowed “transferring and concealing part of the profits” that Lázaro Báez received for their public works contracts to the family of the former president.

Between 2009 and 2013, for the justice, the hotel firm was used to launder 80 million pesos.

“Escaped rents”

In the report, it was also highlighted that the owners of Hotesur, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner “were disinterested in the progress of the company, and that its existence as such only seems to be justified in that it integrates a corporate engineering together with the tenant Idea SA (de Osvaldo Sanfelice) who pursues “Vanish” the wealth that the Alto Calafate Hotel produces by its exploitation“.

Regarding this point, the auditor drew another line of analysis and pointed out that it is functional for the “economic group” to maintain a rental contract between Hotesur and Idea that would only allow partial compliance with the precautionary measure. since many of the funds that come from the exploitation are not laundered by the supposed tenants“.

For the controller, the Kirchners “consented to the bad exploitation of the Hotel through the contract with Idea SA”, and that this “presumed contract” that described more than one “screen”, was “functional for the income of the guarded Hotesur SA to escape“.

Atypical contract

At this point, they spoke of the low profitability of the hotel, in part due to the exploitation contract with Idea SA owned by Sanfelice (former partner of Máximo Kirchner and also prosecuted for money laundering).

Regarding this lease, the controller Altman said: “it does not correspond in any way to a more or less usual commercial agreement rather, it appears to be a simulation aimed at hiding the profits, surely to avoid that the judicially ordered precautionary measure reaches him, or because the landlord and tenant are one and only party “.

Another analysis was drawn up by the controller, he said that there are “many indications” that would indicate “a scheme in which the income of Hotesur SA has been as “deflated” as possible, — the fruits of the Hotel were fundamentally in the power of another company: Idea SA

Hotesur SA has been headless for more than three years, in this regard, the auditor said that the operation “today it is problematic, time consuming and expensive: I do not have the elements to prepare the latest Balances (2016 and 2017), the representatives of the parties hinder instead of collaborating with the task, it is impossible to resolve the correct tax situation of several years due to lack of the definitive data of the accrued fees “.