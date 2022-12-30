Due to the Chinese corona wave and the rising contamination figures, corona measures will come into force for travelers from China in various European countries. On Friday, the French Ministry of Health decided that air passengers from China must be able to show a negative corona test less than 48 hours before departure. This is a mandatory test on direct flights from China and flights with stopovers, Reuters news agency reports. Passengers on the plane must also wear a face mask.

The mandatory corona test will also be announced in the United Kingdom British media Friday. Spain will ask travelers from China for proof of vaccination and will test unvaccinated travelers on arrival. It is not yet known when the rules will come into effect in European countries. In China, the strict travel restrictions will expire from January 8.

Self-testing in the Netherlands

The Netherlands does not yet make a negative test mandatory, health minister Ernst Kuipers (D66) wrote in a Friday Letter to parliament. Instead, the ministry plans to provide free self-tests to travelers from China at Schiphol from January 5, and to provide passengers with information about its use. according to Kuipers, there is “currently no legal basis for taking additional legally enforceable measures at national level”, such as a mandatory negative test.

Earlier this week, Italy was the first European country to require a negative corona test on arrival. On Boxing Day, many infected passengers from China arrived at Milan airport, after which the European health authorities reacted with shock and met to discuss a joint approach. “There is a shared concern internationally and nationally,” said the Spanish health minister, according to the AP news agency. No action has yet been taken from these consultations.

Countries outside Europe also required corona tests this week for passengers from China, such as the United States, India and Japan. Healthcare authorities are particularly concerned about the possible spread of new variants.