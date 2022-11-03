New evidence has been discovered that points towards PVP DLC coming to Elden Ring.

As found by dataminer Sekiro Dubi, the latest update to the game includes data for text banners that read “You Win”, “You Lose”, “Draw”, and “Begin Match”.

Elden Ring players have long speculated on the empty colosseums in the game and the potential for a future PvP mode – is this now on the way? Sekiro Dubi thinks so.

Elden Ring Lore: Radahn & Rykard Explained

Elden Ring v1.07 added 4 new parameters for 4 new Text Banners to be displayed on Screen. They match unused text from 1.0, as shown in the video. I believe they are related to Colosseums, suggesting Gauntlet form. 1.07 text just says “Enemy Defeated” pic.twitter.com/XodKxn6ouk — Sekiro Dubi (@sekirodubi) October 15, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



The dataminer also spotted that there’s space in the files for a further 30 bosses. That doesn’t mean we’ll definitely see 30 bosses, but it seems there’s potential for plenty more content to come.

So… in the section where boss flags are declared they left out room for 30 flags for DLC purposes. So, I’m not saying the DLCs are going to add 30 new bosses, but they made room for as many of those — Sekiro Dubi (@sekirodubi) October 31, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Previously, dataminers spotted suggestions that new legacy dungeons may be added in the future.

That’s on top of potential visual improvements like ray-tracing options in menu strings.

It’s widely rumored that DLC is on the way for the game, especially considering FromSoftware’s history of DLC support in its games. Will more details be revealed at The Game Awards at the end of the year?