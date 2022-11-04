The ‘expensive shopping’ changes habits at the table. And, in particular, as a protein substitute for meat, the consumption of eggs is growing, which are cheap but also versatile in their preparations. A consolidated choice during the Covid period which, although dictated by the budget, has no contraindications in terms of a healthy diet. To promote it is Ciro Vestita, nutritionist and author of several publications on nutrition and phytotherapy, just in these days coming out in the bookstore with the volume ‘Small botanical pharmacy’ (Bur), in which plants and foods are also considered in their curative and preventive, through natural remedies – these too low cost – for minor ailments.

“On the scale of importance of different proteins – explains Vestita to Adnkronos Salute – in first place there are eggs. Then there are fish and milk, and meat comes in fourth position. If we want to save money and gain health , eggs are fine. They are a high quality food that contains a series of amino acids that are important for our health. And saving is also energy, on gas or electricity, because the egg requires a short time to cook “.

The expert also denies the prejudices about this food. “We often talk about the high cholesterol content: it is not so – he specifies – In raw eggs there is above all ‘good’ cholesterol. Cooking saturates the fats, but by eating soft-boiled eggs, for example, the problem is solved. in any case, even with a nice omelette nothing happens every now and then “. A ‘poor’ dish, but perfect on a nutritional level is in fact “the onion omelette: nourishing, purifying thanks to the quercetin in the onions, cardioprotective”. Furthermore, for the kids, a tasty and energetic breakfast “is the one with the classic zabaglione, beneficial and at a very low cost. Recipes that draw from tradition and that everyone can make”.

The egg “can also be eaten three times a week. Only those suffering from gallbladder stones should avoid them”, stresses Vestita. Like other proteins, in order to keep costs low, in addition to resorting to legumes, “it is not necessary to give up meat: just choose cheap cuts – points out the specialist – which still have a high nutritional intake. In particular offal, so little used. today. The heart of the animal, for example, is good for taste and nutritional value. Three or 4 ounces cost just over a euro, is very rich in iron, tastes good and can be cooked in a thousand ways. Even sweetbreads they have great nutritional value and in recent years they have also become fashionable in starred restaurants “.

Obviously, it is “important to always accompany our meals with vegetables – recommends Vestita – Even these foods have had a spike in prices, but you can keep your expenses under control by choosing seasonal vegetables and also in this case the savings go hand in hand. with health. In this period, for example, certainly broccoli or cauliflower and not aubergines “.