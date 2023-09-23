Since its launch in 1990, the success of Renault Clio has never wavered. With almost 16 million units sold worldwide and more than 1 million in Spain, the Clio has always been one of the most emblematic city cars on the market since its birth and throughout its five generations. The new Clio is also up to date with the latest technology, including a digital instrument cluster for all versions. As for the engines, the jewel in the crown is the 145 horsepower E-Tech full hybrid engine, which combines driving pleasure and fuel savings.

The new Clio is now more expressive, with the new Renault logo in the center of the completely redesigned front. The new lighting signature, with headlights, is also part of this new design language; More compact, these headlights incorporate up to five high-tech light modules (compared to the previous three), capable of automatically adapting the light distribution between the high and low beams. In the cabin, an entire universe is reinvented, with new upholstery and new materials of biological origin.

All these stylistic changes do not alter the proportions of the New Clio, which retains dimensions practically identical to those of the previous version. It measures 4.05 meters long, 1.80 m wide and 1.44 m high. The sixth generation of the Clio ranks as one of the best in its category in terms of habitability, offering space and accessibility to rear passengers and a boot capacity of up to 391 liters. The habitability and ergonomics of the vehicle continue to be its main strengths, offering maximum comfort to its occupants. The dashboard has been updated with a new frameless digital display with a diagonal of 7 to 10 inches, depending on the trim level. It also includes the Renault Easy Link multimedia system, which allows access to a whole series of applications such as navigation, predictive maintenance and vehicle information.

The Esprit Alpine trim also incorporates 17-inch aluminum wheels, with a design specific to this trim level. Other details and decorative elements complete the interior of this finish. The steering wheel, for example, has been specially designed with blue, white and red stitching, perforated material and gloss black decorations with the matte black logo in the center. The pedals are made of aluminum and specific trims for the door sills are integrated at the front.







The engine range of the new Clio is headed by the 145 horsepower E-Tech hybrid engine. The rest of the available engines (gasoline, turbodiesel and LPG) offer a wide range of powers. E-Tech full hybrid technology benefits from Renault’s experience in Formula 1, especially in energy recovery and regeneration, providing both dynamism and efficiency. Its hybrid architecture combines two electric motors (one 36 kW and one 18 kW starter) and a 1.6-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine with 94 horsepower. Combined, they offer a power of 145 horsepower, with the multi-mode clutchless gearbox and a 1.2 kWh battery. The gearbox has four gears for the gasoline engine and two gears for the main electric motor.

The E-Tech full hybrid engine thus offers up to 14 operating combinations between the combustion engine and the electric motor to optimize consumption. All starts are carried out in electric mode and, thanks to this, it is possible to drive up to 80% of the time with fully electric power in the city, achieving fuel savings of up to 40% compared to a conventional gasoline engine in use. urban. Thanks to the efficiency of its engine, CO2 emissions are limited to 93 g/km, an excellent level for the category. All this while enjoying the silence that electric driving offers and without the need to recharge.

The TCe 100 LPG engine, a three-cylinder turbo petrol, is also available with a dual petrol and LPG system, which emits 8% less than an equivalent petrol engine. This engine offers a good level of performance, including a maximum torque of 170 newton-meters at 2,000 revolutions. With its two independent tanks full (gasoline and liquefied gas), the Clio has a combined range of more than 1,000 km. The integration of LPG into vehicles is an operation that is carried out directly in the manufacturing plant. The 3-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine with 90 horsepower is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Adapted to intensive use, the 100 horsepower and 260 newton-meter Blue dCi turbodiesel engine is especially efficient on the road and highway. Equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, it meets the new pollution standards with the integration of the selective catalytic reduction system, considered the most effective treatment system for nitrogen oxides.

To make driving even easier and safer, 20 driving aids (ADAS) have been integrated into the new Clio. They are divided into three “families”: driving, parking and security. Depending on the version, key features include the Active Driver Assist system, the 360° camera and automatic emergency braking with cyclist and pedestrian detection. The Active Driver Assist system combines adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and lane keeping function. This is a level 2 driving assistance service that provides a significant increase in comfort, especially on the highway and in traffic jams.

Automatic emergency braking is also standard on the new Clio and maximizes safety by alerting the driver of a dangerous situation. If the driver does not react, the system automatically applies the brakes. In addition to hands-free parking, the nevo Clio is equipped with a 360° view camera that offers a view from the top of the vehicle to locate and view obstacles around the vehicle.

Renault Clio E-Tech Full Hybrid technical sheet

Engine: Gasoline-electric hybrid

Displacement: 1,598 cm3

Power: 145 horses

Speed: 174 km/h

0 to 100: 9.3 seconds

Change: Automatic.

Consumption: 4.2 liters

DGT label: ECHO

Long: 4.05m. Width: 1.80 m. Height: 1.44 m.

Trunk: Up to 391 liters.

Price: From 22,205 euros