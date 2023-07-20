A team of twenty-five engineers and researchers from the CNRS extensionStellantis e Saft has developed an innovative prototype of electric car batteries called revolutionary IBIS – Intelligent Battery Integrated System (Integrated intelligent battery system). This battery integrates the functions of inverters and charger, making it more efficient and allowing greater range for battery powered vehicles (BEVs). Also, being more reliable and less expensivethe technology frees up space inside vehicles.

IBIS electric car batteries

The IBIS project demonstrated the validity of several technical concepts, opening prospects for future applications in the automotive and construction industries.stationary energy.

Charger and inverter in lithium ion battery modules are replaced by conversion electronic boards

The goal is to introduce new standards in the design of electric propulsion systems, with the conversion cards (inverter and charger) located as close as possible to the Li-ion battery cells. A sophisticated control system allows the battery to produce alternating current directly for the electric motor.

Batteries of the future for Stellantis electric cars

The project partners are now working on the realization of a prototype of battery to be installed on fully functional electric cars, which will be subjected to test benches and test trackswith the aim of making the technology available on Stellantis group vehicles by the end of the decade.

The batteries will equip the electric cars of the Stellantis brand

Stellantis Chief Engineering & Technology Officer Ned Curic underlined how this technology could represent a significant step in providing electric vehicles with advanced technologies, ease of use and greater efficiency, reducing the environmental impact.

Advantages

The IBIS project offers an opportunity to produce electric car batteries that help reduce vehicle weight, propulsion system costs, and vehicle manufacturing costs, as well as providing new features.

Renewable energy production plant with stationary storage batteries

As for the stationary energy storage and integration of renewable energiesSaft will offer turnkey plants with increased battery availability, optimizing the use of installed energy and reducing environmental impact.

