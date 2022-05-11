from Ruggiero Corcella

The Rehab Technologies Iit-Inail laboratory has developed an exoskeleton capable of

promote motor and functional recovery after surgery or post-traumatic injuries



Robotic rehabilitation has now established itself a bit all over the world and Italy boasts a tradition of twenty years now. Now , Rehab Technologies Iit – Inailthe joint laboratory resulting from the collaboration between the Italian Institute of Technology and the Inail Motor Rehabilitation Center of Volterra have developed «Float»: the new robotic device for arm rehabilitation that has already passed the first clinical tests at the Motor Rehabilitation Center of Volterra. Float is a motorized exoskeleton for the upper limbs, designed to be used in the clinical and designed to promote motor and functional recovery of the shoulder joint complex in the post-surgical phase or following post-traumatic injuries, such as a humerus fracture or rotator cuff injurydue to accidents.

The first clinical tests The results of the first clinical tests published in the international journal

Applied Sciences

lay the foundations for future applications also on patients with motor dysfunctions due to stroke or neurodegenerative diseases. This robotic medical device combines the winning features of the new generation automated devices, such as the high intensity of the proposed exercises and the precision in the acquisition of physical parameters and therefore the recording of improvements, with a new rehabilitation concept based on a higher volume of work than traditional devices which includes realistic functional gestures thanks to the specific design.

A project born around the needs of patients A user-centric processbased on an exploratory phase, a generative phase and a formative phase. The first phase was mainly made up of interviews to understand all the explicit and implicit needs of all the stakeholders involved (mainly patients and therapists). Following this process, during the generative phase, various Float models were designed, implemented and evaluated by stakeholders to overcome the limitations of the devices currently on the market. “In particular – write the authors -, the main limitation of most other upper limb exoskeletons is their small working spacewhich forces the patient to perform exercises exclusively in a fixed position, sitting or standing. This severely limits the range of activities that can potentially be simulated during rehabilitation. Furthermore, visual feedback is usually provided to the patient through a screen placed in front of the machine ». See also Cancer, the patients in therapy most vulnerable to fake news on Covid

The pros: varied exercises and precise measurement “The advantages found with the use of Float are: possibility of proposing various rehabilitation exercisestherefore less boring for patients, precise measurement of biomechanical parameters of patients during the exercises and subsequent monitoring of progress – he explains Lorenzo De Michieli, head of Rehab Technologies Iit-Inail -. The robotic assistance of the device facilitates and guides the patient by stimulating him with customized rehabilitation protocols, which can improve recovery times and quality. In the future we are thinking about the drafting of protocols for stroke patients ».

The poly-articulated robotic arm Float indeed provides a telescopic column, the starting point of a poly-articulated robotic arm, key component that supports the robotic part of the device. The presence of this particular support arm is one of the hallmarks of the new exoskeleton, since it allows movements that involve the whole body, including the lower limbs and the trunk muscles and a much wider freedom of movement for the patient than all existing upper limb rehabilitation robots.

The arm allows the patient to work in a traditional way, i.e. in an upright or sitting position in a fixed position and, if unlocked, allows ample mobility in space vertically and horizontally and therefore the possibility of carrying out a very wide range of exercises, including c

ui tying your shoes, lowering a handle or grabbing an object, everyday actions which are less boring and increase the patient’s involvement in the rehabilitation activity, decreasing the recovery times of quality and effectiveness of the movements of the upper limbs. See also In Italy 38,375 new cases and 210 deaths, the positivity rate drops to 8.8% Il bulletin

How to wear it Furthermore, the particular suspension system present in the arm supports 100% of the weight of the robot even in the unlocked configuration, so that this is not in the least perceived by the patient who can carry out the rehabilitation exercises without being penalized by the weight and size of the machine. The exoskeleton is “put on” by lacing two braces at the arm and forearm level, through which the motion of the robot is transmitted to the patient. In addition, an ergonomic sling binds the patient’s torso to the structure. These aids allow quick dressing and ensure the correct alignment of the robot joints to the joints involved in rehabilitation therapy.

Taking into account the important issue of the so-called

gender medicine

and therefore of the differences in size and proportions between men and women, Float has been designed to be easily adaptable to individuals with different anthropometric characteristicsthanks to the connecting parts between the length-adjustable motorized joints and the telescopic column that can be adapted to the patient’s height.

Control devices Moving on to the software part, the device is controlled via a touch screen (panel PC) placed on the feeding trolley. The simple and intuitive graphical interface allows the physiotherapist to choose the desired operating mode and customize the rehabilitation session on the single patient. The operating modes of the device implement what is usually performed in the traditional rehabilitation process.

From passive mobilization to more complex movements The early stages of rehabilitation are characterized by simple passive mobilization limb along predefined elementary trajectories. By selecting the “kinematics” mode you can simulate this activity by executing elementary abdo-adduction exercises, horizontal flexion-extension, intra-external rotation, of which the therapist can choose the amplitude and speed of the movement as well as the number of repetitions. As the rehabilitation procedure progresses, it is possible to move on to more complex trajectories and combined using the «Repeat Trajectory» mode which allows the therapist to freely move the patient’s limb by choosing an arbitrary path without the robot opposing or resisting the trajectories in any way, reacting to the movements in a “transparent” way. See also Experts: "Nutraceuticals help keep pressure at bay"

The movements performed manually can then be reproduced either individually or by combining arbitrary sequences, since the exoskeleton will have “memorized” the proposed trajectories. Finally, the device is able to support the patient’s active movement during simple occupational therapy tasks, providing him with movement aid. The amount of aid can be configured in terms of intensity depending on the specific physical condition of the patient.

Occupational therapy It is precisely in occupational therapy that you can make the most of the wide freedom of movement allowed by the Float exoskeleton and its articulated poly arm and suspension system. “The shoulder rehabilitation process after a traumatic injury or surgery is quite long and demanding – says Elisa Taglione, health director of the Inail Motor Rehabilitation Center in Volterra – with the development of Float we wanted to create a device capable of “collaborating” with the patient and the physiotherapist, starting from the first post-acute rehabilitation interventions to arrive to the most advanced stages of functional recovery. Thanks to the peculiar technical characteristics, Float allows you to move early from analytical joint recovery exercises to the execution of complex gestures typical of the activities of daily life, moving naturally – albeit in a limited space – and interacting with the physical environment and with real objects. We believe this innovative approach to using robotic technology can help accelerate and optimize the recovery of physiological movement patterns e the efficiency of the gestures of the upper limb “.