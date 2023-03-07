Emergency center Eurocross sees an increase in the number of Dutch winter sports enthusiasts in need. “From January we have had to assist 1500 winter sports enthusiasts.”

“We see quite a few accidents every year,” explains a Eurocross spokeswoman. “But we have noticed an increase in recent years.” The number of ‘winter sports files’ increased by 8 percent compared to 2022, which can be seen as a ‘normal season’ despite the pandemic.

Eurocross records an increase of 16 percent compared to 2020. “The trend that started at the time in terms of injuries continues. Every year more Dutch people get into trouble on the slopes.”

Many more notifications

According to the emergency center, emergency workers and doctors saw more than twice as many accidents last week as the week before. In the first week of the holiday, 159 reports were received at Eurocross. Then the south of the Netherlands went on a winter sports holiday. Last week, when the North and Central regions hit the snow, Eurocross received 497 reports of ski accidents. A total of 75 winter sports enthusiasts have also been repatriated.

Overestimate

According to the center, many accidents happen because winter sports enthusiasts overestimate themselves and do not prepare properly. “Since January we have had to assist 1500 winter sports enthusiasts in need. With the month of December added, we are at almost 1700 cases.”

Most reports came from winter sports enthusiasts who suffered injuries to their knees, vertebrae or hips. There were also many reports of Dutch people suffering a concussion. The most frequent calls to the emergency center were made from Austria, France and Italy.

Emergency centers are the point of contact for travelers if they have an accident abroad. For example, they can help arrange transport to the Netherlands or find a doctor or hospital in the country of residence.