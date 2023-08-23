The gruesome image of dozens of incinerated vehicles, many of them with the corpses of their occupants inside on Front Street, the waterfront boardwalk in the city of Lahaina, on the island of Maui, Hawaii, was still visible this weekend.

Those who managed to save their lives got out of their cars when they saw the fire reaching them and jumped into the water, while their houses, a few meters away, were reduced to ashes.

At dawn on August 8, easterly winds of more than 110 kilometers per hour had accelerated the advance of the forest fire that broke out due to the extreme temperatures, the canicular sun and the unusually dry soils of the mountainous slopes of the interior of the island.

More than 120 dead had been identified by authorities as of Monday, while nearly 1,000 Lahaina residents remained missing. Some 7,000 hectares of forests and pastures were consumed by the flames, and more than 2,200 homes and buildings were destroyed.

Scenes like this, fortunately with fewer fatalities, have been repeated throughout the boreal summer in Canada, the United States, Spain, France, Belgium, Greece, Tunisia, Algeria and Croatia, in a phenomenon that experts believe will continue to increase every year as a result of climate change.

Greece is affected by a long period of heat, strong winds and droughts.

Canada is especially serious. Nearly 5,400 fires from spring to date and 13 million hectares of forest affected, equivalent to one and a half times the surface of Portugal. Those evacuated at different times and regions already number more than 150,000.

In Tenerife, in the Canary Islands archipelago, yesterday there were more than 30,000 evacuees, with more than 15,000 hectares of burnt forest -a third of the island’s forest area-, on another front in Spain’s battle against the fires that in 2022 there were more than 500 and they destroyed nearly 300,000 hectares.

In Europe, especially in the Mediterranean countries where the heatwave (period of extremely high temperatures) has been felt with numerous days above 40 °C, the average area of ​​forest burned per week, which between 2006 and 2022 had exceeded 30,000 hectares, it passed that figure in July of this year by standing above 50,000.

Only in relation to Greece, the carbon emission from these fires has been in 2023 six times greater than the average of the past decade. In France, the number of fires has skyrocketed so far this summer, going from 72 on average between 2006 and 2022 to 209 so far in 2023.

The Yellowknife area is surrounded by four fires.

perfect dry storm



The causes add up and intertwine. Due to global warming, the soils are now drier than before and this can be evidenced by the low water table which, as a symptomatic example, affects the subsoil of France: 68 percent of the country’s groundwater layers are below their historical averages.

To this is added that heatwave episodes have multiplied this summer in Canada, Hawaii, most European countries and North Africa.

Then what the experts know as the ‘sparkle fire’ occurs, which is when the temperature in the soil is around 40 °C. “The mass of hot air rises and then, at the top, it cools and condenses as water vapor, and creates very powerful clouds,” Nathalie Huret, an atmospheric physicist, explained to the weekly L’Expresss this week.

“The electric charge – he adds – is going to be distributed in those clouds, and we are going to have a positive and a negative part, which will produce luminous phenomena such as lightning and sparks, with strong electrical discharges. They are often dry storms, with a profusion of lightning but no rain,” added the expert.

These discharges, which reach 30,000 °C, touch a tree and that is where the fire starts, which spreads much more easily if the earth, the branches and fallen leaves, and the trees and grass are parched by the heatwave. And since the drought has left the flow of the rivers to a minimum, these natural obstacles against the spread of the fires no longer fulfill their function.

Scientists attribute climate change –derived among other causes from the increase in carbon emissions into the atmosphere– both the rise in temperatures and the drop in rainfall in the regions that suffer the most from fires.

The catastrophic circle comes to a close when those same fires release hundreds of metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere, causing a greater greenhouse effect and accelerating global warming.

The emergency left the city of Lahaina, in Hawaii, in ruins. Photo: EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

The most worrying thing is that everything could get worse. According to French researcher Karine Durand, an expert in extreme weather phenomena, by 2090 “estimates indicate that there will be 40 percent more lightning and lightning strikes” potentially incendiary. In conclusion: more heat, more lightning, combined with less water, cause more drought and the circle of the fire storm.

the earth is thirsty



Every day there will be a lack of water both for the earth and for people. A quarter of the world’s population, some 2 billion, who are located in 25 countries face “extreme water stress,” according to the Aqueduct report by the World Resources Institute (WRI), which its authors just updated on August 16.

The list is headed by countries from the Middle East and Europe, such as Bahrain, Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon, the Sultanate of Oman, San Marino, Greece and Belgium; they are followed by others in Asia, India and Africa. From America only Chile appears.

For researchers, extreme water stress implies that these are countries that spend more than 80 percent of the renewable water resources available to them per year. At a lower level, that of “high water stress”, are the countries that consume more than 40 percent of the available water, and there appear Portugal, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Turkey and several Asian and African countries.

Just as in many of these countries there is a lack of water for human consumption, it is also necessary to irrigate crops and fields. The global boiling aggravates everything, which is why it is common for riverbeds to dry up in summer, while lakes lose a good part of their water.

The soil loses moisture, the groundwater tables are reduced and, in general, there are many regions where the rainfall regime is much lower than the historical one. All this favors fires which, in turn, by releasing much more carbon into the atmosphere, aggravate global warming.

The situation is going to get worse between now and 2050. The lack of water, a result of climate change and a contributing cause of forest fires, is the effect of the arrival of the new phase after global warming known as global boiling and that hits the most to the inhabitants of the planet, especially the poorest.

It is because of water that climate change most directly affects the population of the entire world.

“It is because of water that climate change most directly affects the population of the entire world,” Charles Iceland, one of WRI’s program directors, told CNN. The serious thing is that the demand for water will increase between 20 and 25 percent between now and 2050, according to figures from the Aqueduct report.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, has raised his voice of alarm. “All of humanity’s hopes for the future depend, to some extent, on a science-based turnaround to bring the Water Action Agenda to life,” he said recently in New York.

With goals such as restoring 300,000 kilometers of degraded rivers, governments, private companies and NGOs drew up a list of 700 objectives to fight against the growing thirst of humanity, and of the soils.

Beyond the fires, which affect developing countries as well as first world nations, the lack of water is already causing a humanitarian and violent catastrophe in the Sahel region, the strip south of the Sahara and, especially, the Niger river basin.

Drought, famine and successive military coups, with the presence of radical Islamist groups and Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, shake countries such as Niger, Mali, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Chad, Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea, which are already experiencing a water war .

In addition, the region produces hundreds of thousands of refugees each year, especially those fleeing violence in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso. They are entire families fleeing north, crossing the desert, and taking refuge for a while in Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia. If they survive, they embark on unsafe boats, almost always overloaded with people, to cross the Mediterranean and land in Spain, southern Italy or Greece.

Two planes from France, three helicopters from Switzerland and reinforcements from Cyprus and Sweden were expected to arrive in the country. Photo: Yannis Kolesidis. EFE

In the first six months of this year, more than 2,000 of those migrants drowned, more than in all of 2022, suggesting that 2023 will set a record.

“The water problem isn’t going to go away, it’s going to get worse, and I think that’s why everyone is starting to think it’s time to move on,” said Stuart Orr of the World Wide Fund for Nature, best known for his WWF acronym.

And he is right, at least in part. The consequences of the water crisis, from the fires in Hawaii to migrants from the Sahel dying in the Mediterranean, are plain to see..

But it is clear that, as with other fronts in the battle against climate change, the mere evidence of the disaster does not seem to be enough for the world’s governments to agree and act. And at this rate, if there are no concrete actions, the fires will not only be forest, but increasingly political and social.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

WEATHER ANALYST

[email protected]