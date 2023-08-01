A building in Moscow’s business district, which houses three ministries, was hit by a drone on Tuesday, August 1, in what the Kremlin described as an attempted “terrorist attack.” It is the second assault against that seat of government in three days. From kyiv, the adviser to the Presidency, Mykhailo Podolyak, warned that more attacks would come on Russian soil. Meanwhile, the invading troops returned to hit the Ukrainian cities of Kherson, in the south, and Kharkiv, in the east.

The attacks are transferred to the territory of the “authors of the war to collect all their debts,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s presidential adviser.

His statements came shortly after the Kremlin accused Kiev of an “attempted terrorist attack”, after an unmanned aircraft hit a building in the Russian capital, which houses three ministries, on August 1.

The affected building is known as the “IQ neighborhood”, which houses the Ministry of Economic Development, the Digital Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce. A video obtained by Reuters showed that a section of its glass facade had been destroyed by the impact.

This is the same building that was attacked by another drone last Sunday, an attack for which Moscow also accused the nation’s Army, which has been invading for more than 16 months.

Russian media report another drone attack on Moscow and Moscow region. Reportedly, a drone hit the same building as several days earlier, and the floor it hit hosts Russian ministry of economic development. pic.twitter.com/5X3fJFz9IO — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 1, 2023



In addition, on July 24, at least two drones hit that city, one of them near the Russian Defense Ministry.

“Moscow is quickly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the perpetrators of the war to collect all their debts (…) Everything that will happen in Russia is an objective, historical process More unidentified drones, more landslides, more civil conflicts, more war,” Podolyak published on his social networks.

Hours earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry assured that kyiv launched at least three other unmanned aircraft against the Moscow region. Two of them were destroyed by air defense systems in the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts near the capital.

Although the alleged Ukrainian assaults did not leave any injuries or fatalities, Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed and flights were redirected.

File-A member of the security services inspects a damaged building after a drone strike in Moscow, Russia, on July 24, 2023. © Reuters/Maxim Shemetov

During the more than 16 months of the invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin to the Ukraine, attacking Russian territories, and even more so its capital, had been a red line, which Kiev seemed unwilling to cross.

Especially amid concerns from his Western allies who upped the ante on gun and tank aid and Joe Biden’s promise last May not to block the delivery of US-made F-16 fighter jets to the Army. of the attacked country, under the promise of Volodimir Zelensky not to attack on Russian soil.

While Kiev has so far only reportedly used drones and this is not the first time it has struck Russian territory, attacks on the capital appear to be becoming more frequent as Ukrainian officials raise their tone of defiance against the invading country.

Russia claims it shot down a Ukrainian drone in Crimea

No only the Russian capital was the target of drone attacks. The Russian authorities imposed by the Kremlin in the province of Crimea, in the south of Ukraine, indicated in the last hours that two Russian Navy ships repelled an attack by three Ukrainian aquatic drones.

“Tonight, the Ukrainian Armed Forces unsuccessfully tried to attack the Black Sea Fleet patrol ships ‘Sergey Kotov’ and ‘Vasily Bykov’ with three unmanned boats” 340 kilometers southwest of the port of Sevastopol, Moscow said.

Smoke and flames rise after an explosion, at a Russian military training camp, in the Kirovske district, Crimea, a province in southern Ukraine annexed by Russia since 2014. On July 19, 2023. © Reuters/Stringer

Later, the Kremlin accused Kiev of another attack against several Russian merchant ships, “which were heading to the Bosphorus Strait in the southwestern part of the Black Sea.”

The events occur in the midst of the Ukrainian counteroffensive with which it promises to recover all its territories seized by the Russians in the ongoing war, but also Crimea, annexed by Putin in 2014.

Ukraine reports Russian attacks in Kherson and Kharkiv

Despite the Ukrainian counterattacks, the invading troops did not give up their onslaught or their occupation objectives.

On Tuesday, a doctor was killed and a nurse wounded in a Russian shelling attack on a hospital in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, regional officials said.

“Today at 11:10 a.m., the enemy launched another attack against the peaceful residents of our community,” said the head of the military administration, Roman Mrochko.

⚡️Russian strike against medical facility in Kherson kills doctor. Russian forces launched an attack against a medical facility in Kherson, killing a doctor and injuring a nurse, head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko reported on Aug. 1. 📷Roman Mrochko pic.twitter.com/XTNMa66SVZ — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 1, 2023



Mrochko added that the deceased doctor was a young professional who had joined his job a few days ago and that the nurse is fighting for her life.

Meanwhile, Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said at least three drones attacked populated areas of the city, one of which destroyed two one-bedroom apartments.

“A fire broke out and the emergency services are responding. Details about the deaths are being clarified,” Terekhov stressed.

Likewise, the Ukrainian Interior Minister maintained that the authorities have frustrated an attempt to cross into the country through its northern border, in the Chernihiv region, by a group of “Russian saboteurs.”

With Reuters, AP and local media