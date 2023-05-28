Home page politics

A no-fly sign near the Kremlin in the Russian capital Moscow, taken in May 2023 (symbolic photo). © IMAGO/Bai Xueqi/Xinhua

Drone attacks and acts of sabotage on Russian territory are increasing. A Russian military blogger sees this as part of the strategy of the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Krasnodar – “The counter-offensive has been going on for days,” said Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak in a television interview on Wednesday evening. In the Ukraine war Attacks on the Russian-occupied hinterland and Russian border regions have recently increased. The radical former secret service officer Igor Girkin, one of the best-known pro-Russian military bloggers, considers cross-border attacks on Russian territory to be part of the strategy of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. According to the ultra-nationalist, the aim is to get Russia to spend more resources on protecting its own territory.

A view of a building that Russian sources say was damaged in an incident involving two drones on Friday (May 26, 2023) on Morskaya Street in Krasnodar. © IMAGO/Vitaly Timkiv/SNA

Moscow reports Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian city of Krasnodar

The city of Krasnodar is located to the east of the Crimean Peninsula and about 200 kilometers from the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed, with the Russian mainland. At the beginning of May, a fuel depot and then a tank farm of an oil refinery caught fire in the Krasnodar region within 24 hours after drone attacks. On the night of Friday (May 26) there was another drone attack in Krasnodar, Russian media reported.

There was talk of two explosions, which according to the authorities hit an office building and a residential building. The remains of a drone are said to have been found on Morskaya Street. While other regions of Russia near the border are regularly attacked, the city of Krasnodar has so far been little affected. Numerous videos and photos of the incident have been circulating on social media.

Apparently more attacks on Russian territory: Rostov, Belgorod

In the neighboring Rostov region, Russian missile defenses shot down a “Ukrainian missile” near Morozovsk, the region’s governor Vasily Golubev said. “The military is doing its job. Keep calm,” Golubev wrote, according to the US magazine Newsweek on Telegram. The information could not be independently confirmed. Ukraine has not officially claimed responsibility for the incidents and has generally denied involvement in attacks on Russian territory.

According to Russian reports, six drones were shot down on the annexed Crimean Peninsula on Thursday night. Moscow also reported renewed heavy artillery shelling in the Russian border region of Belgorod. At least five municipalities have been fired upon by Ukrainian forces, according to the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov on Friday. Partisan attacks by Russian freedom fighters in Belgorod had already caused a stir on Monday. The Kremlin in Moscow said it was “deeply concerned”. The local authorities had also reported “numerous” drone attacks. Kiev denied any responsibility.

In Belgorod, a drone attacked the building of the Russian Interior Ministry in the village of Maisky, the Russian said on Saturday Online medium Baza. A day earlier, the governor of the region had already reported that a drone had dropped an explosive device on an administration building of the energy company Gazprom Kyiv Independent and Pravda informed.

Part of counteroffensive strategy? “Our actions have already begun”

Kiev repeatedly emphasizes that Ukraine does not want to attack Russian territory. “We are using the weapons you gave us to destroy Russian positions in Moscow-held territories, including Donbass and Crimea,” Ukraine’s presidential aide Podoliak said on Wednesday. “This is an intense war along a 1,500-kilometer border. Our actions have already started,” added Podoljak. In the Attacks on military targets on Russian territory are legitimate under international law. In the Russian war of aggression, this is used by Ukraine for self-defense.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is under massive Russian rocket fire. A rocket attack on the hospital in Dnipro killed one person and wounded 15 others, according to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained on Friday in the online service Telegram. Airstrikes were also carried out on the Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Friday. “Another air raid on Kiev, the 13th in a row since early May! And as always at night,” said the capital’s administration on Telegram. All missiles were discovered and destroyed by the air defense, it said. According to the Ukrainian general staff, on Friday night alone, Russia should fired 10 cruise missiles and 31 Shahed 131 and 136 drones into Ukraine. According to their own statements, the military registered a total of 60 airstrikes. (Bettina Menzel)