‘It was with some surprise that I recently read a reader’s experience with his electric Hyundai Kona. It would not achieve the promised range of 440 kilometers’, writes reader Roel Peters in the weekly question & answer section of our car editors. ‘I have had a Kona (64 kWh) since last July and my findings are very positive. I am a quiet driver and if possible I turn on the cruise control. I also make maximum use of regenerative braking. On the highway we drive a maximum of 100 km/h. In the cold time of the year I just set the heating to 20 degrees. In the mild autumn of 2021, my range regularly exceeded 550 km, which is above the WLTP figures specified by the factory. With the nice weather in March, my range was again above the WLTP figures.’

#driving #range #manufacturer #states