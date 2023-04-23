The world of rallies is going through one of the darkest moments in its recent history. Yesterday David Lopez Tomico, a Spanish driver who was intent on racing in a rally in San Bartolomé de Pinares, died of his injuries after a terrible accident.

Lopez Tomico, driver of the CD Médula Sport team, was taking part in the second special stage of the first edition of the Rallysprint San Bartolomé de Pinares on a Grande Punto Abarth, driven by Natalia Rios Diaz, when at kilometer 15 of the AV-503 between San Bartolomé de Pinares and El Boqueron that he was driving went off the road, ending up in a 50m ravine.

The accident, which took place at 15:16, literally destroyed the Grande Punto of Lopez Tomico and Rios Diaz. Help was called immediately via the 1-1-2 Emergency Center in Castilla y Leon. An air ambulance and an ambulance were sent to the scene and the Civil Protection also intervened.

Once they arrived at the scene, the rescuers could not help but ascertain the death of David Lopez Tomico. Natalia Rios Diaz, on the other hand, was extracted from the carcass of the car by the Avila firefighters after several minutes (she was stuck inside) and was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The organizers of the event immediately canceled the race day after the tragic accident that took place on SS2.

In 2022 Lopez Tomico had joined the team of Sergio Vallejo, Spanish rally champion, as he was preparing to make his debut in last year’s Dakar. He was also an engineer in the rally raid program with the Astara team, which fielded Vallejo.

“Once again this sport hits us where it hurts most,” Vallejo said in a statement that appeared in the last few hours, following the death of his friend. “We have lost one of us, David Lopez Tomico, a motorsport enthusiast, a leader in his work and an example of perseverance. He joined our team in 2022 and his spirit and strength were fundamental to the Dakar project 2023. Today we don’t just lose a mechanic or a team member, but we lose a friend, a real one. David, your strength will always be with us.”

Lopez Tomico’s death is the third tragedy in the world of rallying in the last 10 days. On 13 April Craig Breen died during a pre-event test for Rally Croatia from injuries sustained in a tragic accident. A few hours later came the terrible crash that took away – still in Spain – Julio César Castrillo and his navigator Francisco Javier Alvarez while they were intent on taking part in the Villa de Tineo Rally.