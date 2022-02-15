The studio, owned by Microsoft after the purchase of Bethesda, released DOOM Eternal in 2020.

The DOOM saga is one of those that is experiencing a second youth. From the hand of ID Softwarethe shooter franchise has returned in great form with two notable releases: 2016’s DOOM, which brought the series back to PC and consoles, and DOOM Eternal, released in 2020.

Since then we know little about the studio’s plans, but the list of ZeniMax offers has given us new clues. If we take a look at a specific vacancywe see that the company look for a combat designer to join the Dallas, Texas offices. So far, everything would be normal if it weren’t for the fact that the profile is specified to have a extensive experience in DOOM games published in recent years.

The offer confirms that they work on future FPSThe offer seeks a designer who works closely with game directors and other designers, as well as teams that handle different disciplines. It is revealed that they plan future triple-A action games in the first person and that the chosen person must be familiar with the brands and characters of id Software, so the theory of a new installment of DOOM is gaining more and more strength.

Of course, we cannot rule out something directly related to quakesince the latest information pointed to a sci-fi shooter and fantasy. Be that as it may, this will be the studio’s first project under the Xbox umbrella, after the operation that took place at the end of 2020 in which Microsoft bought Bethesda and all ZeniMax Media brands.

