Italian beaches are increasingly digitizing and applications or websites are multiplying to allow the tourism business not to stop but guaranteeing compliance with anti-Covid safety regulations in every context. I’m not alone growing up reservation systems – which make it possible to better predict and manage flows in the face of a reduction in the number of sunbeds and umbrellas while respecting the distance – but also the adoption innovative and cashless payment systems such as mobile Pos.





“A further confirmation of the ‘cashless’ revolution that exploded in Italy starting from 2020 and which introduces advantages such as speed and simplicity for both plant managers and users ” underlines Umberto Zola, Country Growth Lead Italy of SumUp, the fintech of the digital payments sector and innovative cashless solutions.

This is also demonstrated by the data from the Innovative Payments Observatory of the Politecnico di Milano, according to which purchases in contactless mode increased in 2020 by 29% compared to 2019, in terms of transacted value. And even more marked is the growth for payments through smartphones or wearables, such as smartwatches, which grew by 80%.

“It is clear that Italians are beginning to appreciate the possibility of paying in a smarter, safer and more hygienic way, making transactions without having to pass the card to the operator at the cashier or touch the OS to type in the Pin – for amounts up to 50 euros – and thus avoiding the exchange of cash while maintaining distance “adds Zola.

In the case of bathing establishments, the mobile POS therefore makes it possible to meet the needs of swimmers, who can thus show up on the beach even only with their wearable or smartphone, leaving their wallet at home. A digital solution that, at the same time, facilitates the factories in managing receipts, even on the hottest days, and allows them to accept payments directly to the umbrellas, even in the case of orders from the beach restaurant, avoiding gatherings at the cash desks that could create inconvenience and problems in terms of safety.

“Young people between the ages of 15 and 25 expect to always pay without cashi: they prefer to pay the bar bill with their smartphone, even when it comes to 2 or 3 euros, as it is more convenient “confirms the manager of the lido of Marina del Circeo, Antonino Fabrizi.