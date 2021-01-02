The new gold is packaged in 2.25 ml bottles. It is the most valuable thing that the world currently has. Because the vaccine against the coronavirus is a scarce commodity.

If you look at the German situation globally, it doesn’t look bad. The goal of having a large part of the population offered a vaccination by summer still seems realistic. Other countries are far from it. But if you only look at it in the network of the larger industrialized countries and even more specifically with European glasses, things look worse in this country. Germany is not coming off the vaccination starting blocks well.

At the moment there are still too many unanswered questions: Who will be vaccinated and when? Is it all based on the right strategy? Is there enough vaccine at all? Is it handled responsibly? Do you get everything out of the small bottles? The fact that vaccine doses expire because the ones for which they were intended simply do not appear may be isolated cases, but one should not afford too many of them. The material is too valuable, especially since it is currently proving that it is rarer than had been assumed.

Other countries are moving at a much faster pace: Great Britain and Israel, for example. Israel leads the world with 11.55 injected doses of vaccine per 100 inhabitants (as of January 1). Germany currently has 0.2, with the global average being 0.13. When you look at the absolute numbers of vaccine doses administered, it doesn’t look any better. China (4.5 million cans), the USA (2.79), Israel (one million) and Great Britain (just under one million) are ahead here. Germany follows immediately afterwards, but with just over 165,000 cans.

Of course, speed isn’t everything, but it’s a lot at the moment. The pace of other countries gives a more determined impression. And impressions are important right now. When large parts of the population are still unsure whether they want to be vaccinated at all, it is especially important at the beginning to establish trust. And that doesn’t just apply to the vaccine itself, but to the whole process. A lot depends on it, for example how this new year will be economically, politically and socially.

A fire brigade doctor holds an ampoule with a corona vaccine and a syringe in Hanover Photo: Moritz Frankenberg / dpa

This trust has certainly not been lost after the first minor mishaps. But trust, like the vaccine itself, is a rare commodity. Not a liquid, but a fleeting one.

It is therefore right now to move forward with more determination and greater speed. It simply has to be clear how vaccination is done quickly and it has to be reliably clear whether enough vaccine is available.

Hang-ups like the one we have now in Berlin, where the continuation of the vaccinations was at risk because supposedly not enough vaccine could be delivered, should not be repeated too often. Germany has already made a few mistakes in dealing with the pandemic. When it comes to vaccination, politics shouldn’t afford new ones.

The vaccination strategy is undoubtedly the most delicate thing to manage in Germany. If you look back at this time in a few years, vaccination management can also be the origin of one or the other major political career – or its failure can be explained.