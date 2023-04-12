Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 04:02





«The new Concept Lancia, the 100% eclectic manifesto that represents the brand’s vision for the next 10 years, brings together the interior design values ​​that have inspired the development of our future models: Italianness, eclecticism, a sense of home and a revisiting of the tradition. The Concept Lancia will be the maximum expression of ‘Sustainability by Lancia’ that we have called Sustylenability, and, thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, the excellence of high-end Italian furniture will allow us to have interiors that are inspired by our homes.” it states Luca NapolitanoCEO of the Lancia brand.

After revealing the first pictures of the outside On March 31, the journey continues with the ‘Emozione Pu+Ra’ press event on April 15, during which the Concept Lancia will be unveiled.

This other image shared for the first time concerns the interior of the Concept Lancia, which, in keeping with the brand’s new Design Language, recreates the interiors and atmosphere of Italian houses through the use of pure and radical geometric shapes: a coffee table unprecedented center, the eclectic rug and the seats inspired by the iconic Cassina armchairs.

The result is a habitable, welcoming, layered and eclectic living space, which conveys the sensation typical of domestic environments.

The refined interior of the car is made of sustainable materials, in line with the rebirth of the brand. In fact, the 10-year strategic plan will lead Lancia to become the Stellantis brand with the highest percentage of recycled materials: 50% of the surfaces that can be touched in future cars will be made with eco-sustainable materials.

Sustainability and the revisiting of tradition are at the core of the return of Lancia cloth, an iconic material in the brand’s tradition that is now updated in a modern key with a high-quality velvet, made from 100% natural fibers produced through a process Low emission certified in an eclectic vibrant ocher colorway and handcrafted with Cassina stitching details and finishes.