We are approaching the first anniversary of Sea of ​​Starsone of the most acclaimed games of last year. As a result, many are wondering what is happening with the additional content that the studio promised a long time ago. Well, Sabotage Studio has finally shared more information about it.

Via Twitter, A user questioned the studio about the current state of the DLC and the cooperative mode of Sea of Stars. Let’s remember that the team was silent for several months, and beyond an update that removed The Completionist after its controversy, we haven’t heard much about the future of this title. In this regard, this is what Sabotage Studio commented:

“DLC production is going well. More details coming later this year!”

While this is not enough for some, It’s clear that Sabotage Studio is still working to fulfill its promisesalthough we still have to wait to see what will happen in the future. While the studio could share details at any time, we could have more information at events like Gamescom and The Game Awards. In related topics, you can check out our review of Sea of ​​Stars here. You can also learn more about this title’s DLC here.

Sabotage Studio can take as long as they want. Sea of ​​Stars It’s a fantastic game, and if the DLC manages to substantially expand this experience, like what happened with The Messenger’s additional content, then there’s nothing to worry about.

