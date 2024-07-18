According to the “Washington Post”, congressional leaders have spoken with the US president to consider the party’s future

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer met separately with US President Joe Bidento alert him to the possible impact of his candidacy on the Democratic Party’s ability to organize in Congress next year.

Jeffries visited Biden at the White House on Thursday (July 11, 2024), while Schumer met with him on Saturday (July 13) in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. During the meetings, both expressed concerns that the president’s re-election bid could lead to Democrats losing Congress, which would make it easier for Republicans to pass legislation.

The information was shared with the Washington Post by 4 sources who preferred to remain anonymous.

Additionally, according to the report, a person close to Biden advised the president to reconsider his candidacy for “preserve your legacy” and prevent a second term for Donald Trump (Republican) in the White House. But the president reportedly rejected the suggestion, arguing that he remains the best candidate to defeat the Republican in the November elections.

Jeffries and Schumer’s warnings reflect concerns within the party that grew after Biden’s poor performance in the first presidential debate against Trump on June 27. So far, 20 Democratic representatives, one senator and one lieutenant governor have called on Biden to withdraw his candidacy, according to the New York Times.

On Wednesday (July 17), Representative Adam Schiff, from California, became the latest Democrat to ask Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

Schiff, who is running for a Senate seat this year, praised Biden’s service as a U.S. senator, vice president and president but expressed significant concerns about his ability to defeat Trump in November.

The congressman said he would support the Democratic ticket regardless of Biden’s decision, but argued that it would be better for the president “pass the torch”.

With just over 3 months to go before the presidential elections, Biden has been facing internal and external pressures in his electoral campaign.

The 81-year-old Democrat is the oldest US chief executive to ever lead the White House. His advanced age, along with doubts about his cognitive and mental capacity, worries supporters. For Republicans, his fragility could be the trump card they need to win the November election.

AP-Norc poll released this Wednesday (July 17) shows that 65% of Democrats want Biden to give up running for the White House.

Among voters in general (Democrats, Republicans and independents), the rate is 70%. Read the full of the research (PDF – 400 kB, in English).