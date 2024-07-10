Home page politics

The fighting between Hezbollah and Israel continues. (Archive photo) © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

Israel’s army continues to be involved in heavy fighting in several areas of the Gaza Strip. Blood is also flowing again in the conflict with the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.

Gaza – While indirect negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in the Gaza war are entering the next round, the bloodshed in the sealed-off coastal area continues. According to media reports, Israel’s military is investigating reports that dozens of civilians were killed in an air strike in Khan Yunis in the south. According to the Israeli military, the target was a Hamas terrorist who is said to have been involved in the October 7 massacre in Israel, wrote the “Times of Israel”.

According to the health authority in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Islamist Hamas, the Israeli army attacked a school in Khan Yunis. At least 25 people – according to other reports 29 – were killed. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, displaced people were staying in the school building. Several were injured. None of this information could initially be independently verified.

Israel’s army says it continues to attack targets in several areas in the Gaza Strip. (Archive photo) © Sam McNeil/AP/dpa

According to the Israeli military, a fighter jet fired “precision munitions” in the attack on the Hamas terrorist, as the Times of Israel and the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported. The target of the attack was near the school in eastern Khan Yunis. The military called for the evacuation of the area last week, it said. Images circulating on social media are said to show bleeding injured people being treated in a hospital. Children can also be seen.

Negotiations enter the next round

Meanwhile, indirect negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are set to continue in Doha today, following talks in Cairo. Egyptian reports of significant progress are premature, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 quoted a senior Israeli source as saying. Negotiations are “difficult and complex.” But efforts are being made to achieve a breakthrough.

Israel’s delegation is headed by the head of the foreign intelligence service Mossad, David Barnea, the head of the domestic intelligence service Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, and the chief military negotiator Nitzan Alon, Israeli media reported. They wanted to meet CIA chief Bill Burns, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in the Qatari capital. The USA, Egypt, and Qatar are mediating between Israel and Hamas.

The Gaza war was triggered by the unprecedented massacre with more than 1,200 deaths that terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups carried out in Israel on October 7, 2023. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 38,200 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began. The number, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants, cannot currently be independently verified. Israel’s army says it continues to attack targets in several areas.

Israel’s army says it has once again “eliminated” more than 150 terrorists in Shejaiya. (Archive photo) © Moti Milrod/HAARETZ/AP/dpa

For several days now, the Israeli armed forces have been deployed again in the badly devastated city of Gaza in the north of the coastal region. Soldiers “engaged in close combat with terror cells and eliminated more than 150 terrorists,” the military said. According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, six people were killed in an attack on a building in the city. A small child was rescued alive. The information provided by both warring parties could not initially be independently verified.

Israel’s army had previously announced that it would take action against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) fighters in the city of Gaza. During its most recent operation in the district of Shejaiya, which is considered a Hamas stronghold, six kilometers of tunnels and booby-trapped buildings were destroyed, it said. Control and command centers had been set up in some of the complex underground systems. Israel’s military sees indications that Hamas is again trying to gain a foothold there.

Israel’s army: No evacuation of clinics in combat zones

Israel’s military denied reports by the Palestinian news agency Wafa that the army had forced doctors at the Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City to close the clinic. Civilians had been asked to leave the combat zones as a precautionary measure, but the call did not apply to hospitals and medical facilities. The army had informed representatives of the Palestinian health system that there was no need to evacuate clinics.

Meanwhile, the violent conflict between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia continues. After a deadly rocket attack on the northern Golan Heights, Israel’s air force reportedly fired on positions of the pro-Iranian militia in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army announced in the evening that the area from which the rockets were fired had been hit. According to Israeli police, two people were killed in the Hezbollah attack on the Golan Heights.

More deaths in Lebanon conflict

According to the media, the victims are civilians. Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday evening. It fired dozens of rockets at a military base in response to an Israeli attack. Hours earlier, a suspected Israeli drone attack on a car in Syria near the border with Lebanon had killed a former bodyguard of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah have been fighting almost daily since the start of the Gaza war. Recently, the intensity of the battles has increased significantly. There have been deaths on both sides. There are fears that the conflict could escalate. Hezbollah claims to be acting “out of solidarity” with Hamas. dpa