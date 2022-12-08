Last year there were 22 serious accidents on and around the track, resulting in 11 deaths. That is more than in 2020, according to new figures from the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT).

Although the Dutch railway is one of the safest in Europe, there are still quite a few deaths and injuries every year. Last year 11 people died, 3 more than in 2020. 5 people were also seriously injured. Most serious accidents, 13 out of 22, occurred on a level crossing. This resulted in 9 deaths.

Despite the increase, the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate says it is satisfied with the steps that rail manager ProRail is taking to make the railway safer. For example, 65 dangerous, unguarded level crossings were removed.

Five dangerous level crossings were converted to secured variants with light signals and/or barriers. “In 2021, the ILT will see that ProRail is taking steps to improve railway safety. For example, by introducing specific maintenance standards.” See also Football | Former Fifa boss Blatter: awarding the World Cup to Qatar was a mistake

Ignore red signal

Although the number of deaths on the railways has fallen considerably compared to the beginning of this century, there is still a long way to go. At the end of last year, 608 of the nearly 2300 level crossings were unguarded. The aim is to eliminate them all in the long term. ProRail would prefer to get rid of all level crossings, but that seems unfeasible and would cost billions of euros.

The ILT also mapped out how safely drivers of NS and other carriers drive. In 2021, a train driver ignored a red signal 105 times. Although 10 times more than last year, it remains within the long-term average. In a fifth of the 105 cases, the danger point is actually passed for which the signal was at red: a level crossing or a switch.