From: Nail Akkoyun

The situation in Peru continues to escalate. Especially in Lima, demonstrators and police officers fight violent street battles. The news ticker.

Machu Picchu closed: Peru government shuts down Inca site over security concerns

Peru government shuts down Inca site over security concerns Protests in Lima: Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of President Boluarte

Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of President Boluarte Ex-President imprisoned: Pedro Castillo is accused of planning a coup

Update, Sunday, January 22, 2023, 7:45 a.m.: Peru’s security forces stormed the occupied Marcos University in Lima. Tear gas and armored vehicles are said to have been used. According to the authorities, 200 people were arrested. According to the British Guardianswho refers to eyewitness reports, the police acted extremely brutally.

The protests in Peru have been going on for almost six weeks now. 60 people have already lost their lives in the violent clashes. At least 580 are said to have been injured, some seriously. According to the police, more than 500 people have been arrested.

The protests in Peru continue. Police officers secure the stormed Marcos University in the capital Lima. © JUAN MANDAMIENTO/AFP

Protests in Peru: Government closes Machu Picchu

+++ 9.35 p.m.: In order to protect the “integrity” of tourists, the Peruvian government has again closed access to the Inca site Machu Picchu “until further notice”. The AFP news agency reports that the nearby airport in Cusco has already been shut down. The measure is intended to prevent visitors from being stranded at the World Heritage Site again, as has been the case repeatedly since the uprisings began in December.

Reports of numerous injuries and isolated deaths continued throughout Saturday as a result of the violent clashes that had sparked protests against the impeachment of left-wing President Pedro Castillo. Another fatality was reported from the small town of Ilave in the southern Puno region on Saturday. A hospital in the city also reported ten injured. This was probably prompted by clashes between members of the indigenous Aymara people and the police, whose violent crackdown on the protests led to violent resistance. On Saturday morning, demonstrators set fire to a police station.

Protests in Peru escalate – 45 people die in street battles

Update from Sunday, January 21, 08:00: The situation in Peru continues to spiral out of control. According to official figures, 45 people have already died in the anti-government protests. Around 60 other people are said to have been injured. This is reported by the ARD Tagesschau, citing information from the authorities in the capital Lima.

Television pictures showed that the police used tear gas and batons against the demonstrators. These in turn attack security officers with stones. A police station has gone up in flames in Chucuito province. The government extended the state of emergency to other regions.

Heavy protests in Peru – street battles in Lima

First report from January 20th: Lima – During protests against the Peruvian government, demonstrators got into serious arguments with police officers in the capital Lima. The government opponents threw stones and firecrackers at the emergency services, who in turn fired tear gas into the crowd. According to a report by the radio station, the demonstrators tried to RPP to get to Congress. Several people were injured in the clashes.

In the center of Lima, a building went up in flames. More than 25 fire brigade units are on duty to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses, fire brigade commander Mario Casaretto told the broadcaster RPP. The fire was “out of control,” it said. It was initially not known whether there was a connection with the protests.

Protests in Peru: demonstrators demand the resignation of President Boluarte

The protests are directed against the government of Interim President Dina Boluarte. In a speech in the evening, she called on the protesters to engage in dialogue and announced the consequences for those who “want to create chaos and disorder”.

The demonstrators are demanding the resignation of the head of state, the dissolution of the congress and the release of the imprisoned ex-president Pedro Castillo. The former village school teacher wanted to forestall a vote of no confidence in December and dissolved the congress. Parliament then removed the left from office. He was arrested on charges of an attempted coup and is in custody.

Peru: Person dies in demonstrations in Arequipa

Thousands of people came to Lima on Thursday (January 19) under the motto “Toma de Lima” (“Taking Lima”), mainly from southern Peru. There were also violent protests in other parts of the South American country. In the city of Arequipa, one person died and ten others were injured, according to the state ombudsman’s office. Since the protests began in December several dozen people died in Peru.

The bloody protests have serious consequences for tourism in the Andean country. The Peruvian news agency reported that 90 percent of bookings by the end of March had been cancelled Agency Andina citing the Cusco Region Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday (January 17). (nak/dpa)