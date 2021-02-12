SAN FULGENCIO, in the heart of the Vega Baja, is to build dedicated cycle routes in and around the area to improve both health and safety.

The main focus will be a link between San Fulgencio village and the neighboring La Marina Urbanization, densely-populated with British expats.

Local Councilor Works and Services, Francisco Molero, specified that this allows the continuation of, “our commitment to consolidate and improve road safety and access in the municipality.”

The combined pedestrian-cycle route will run for 3km parallel with the CV-860 road, adding to the established link with the ?? El Convencion area.

Construction is expected to take approximately two months, with Molero adding, “we will make sure that those who like to walk and exercise have a safe route to do it.”

The cycle routes also go part of the way to contribute to a healthier and cleaner environment, with less cars being used.

The mayor of San Fulgencio, José Sampere, admitted the cycle lanes, “will undoubtedly be a booster for the municipality’s activity, improve mobility and unity among its residents, while promoting a healthy life and a commitment to protect the environment.”