In the male-dominated world of the mafia, it is rare for a woman to lead.

Local media quoted prosecutor Alessandra Ceretti as saying at a press conference that the woman accused of leading the ‘Ndrangheta unit in the town of Rho, on the outskirts of Milan, was “more cruel than the men”.

Police said in a statement that the arrested gang members face charges including extortion, drug trafficking, committing acts of violence and arson, adding that some of them used to intimidate people by threatening to send them parts of animal carcasses.

Francesco Messina, director of the Italian Police’s Central Crime Control Department, said the investigation revealed the extent to which the ‘Ndrangheta, the most powerful Italian mafia, expanded its influence from its southern strongholds in Calabria to the north.

In a separate operation, police arrested 37 people linked to the Camorra mafia, in a raid outside Naples, following a 3-year investigation into charges of extortion and drug trafficking.

On Tuesday, the Italian government dissolved the local council of the city of Anzio, south of Rome, saying it had been infiltrated by the mafia, highlighting concerns about the spread of organized crime.