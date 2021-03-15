On the day following the internal elections of the UCR in Córdoba, still without official results, two national referents clashed in the dispute they crossed questions public. Martín Lousteau accused Mario Negri of spread data on a loose win without confirmation by the Electoral Board. “You have to be a good loser”, replied the head of the interblock of national Deputies of Together for Change.

At the beginning of a saga of inmates in radicalism, the list promoted by former rivals and now allies Negri and Ramón Mestre prevailed in the partisan arm wrestling and thus Marcos Carasso, mayor of General Cabrera, celebrated on Sunday night as the next head of the Provincial Committee of Córdoba. Rodrigo de Loredo, councilor for the Capital and former head of Arsat, spoke of an even election.

The pulseada opened the series of interns who will have their most intense day next Sunday with the disputes in the City and province of Buenos Aires. The results will be decisive for the course of radicalism and the politics of alliances: between the three districts they concentrate about 70% of the national conventions, the scope of definition of these questions.

Yesterday, @marioraulnegri I had this sent to the media. Today they recognize that it is very even, but there is not a single official data to 18 hours of the closing of the polls. We will have to wait. Meanwhile we continue working for a bigger and better UCR. (6/7) pic.twitter.com/msWAx2Dtaj – Martín Lousteau (@GugaLusto) March 15, 2021

After 9:30 pm on Sunday the Negri and Mestre sector claimed the triumph by a difference of about 2,600 votes. De Loredo’s space count was more even. Carasso will be seconded by Gladys Ruetsch. Mestre will be the first delegate to the National Committee. In an even tighter way, in the Capital, his brother Diego beat Javier Bee Sellares.

After noon on Monday, and still without official results, Lousteau reiterated his questions on social networks. “To definitively defeat Kirchnerism, a bigger and better Together for Change is necessary. May he win, rule and win again. And for that the UCR has to be better and bigger. A UCR that is encouraged to compete and win. Get out of the comfort of the charges, get out the minority complex and wants to take charge of managing to transform reality, “started the senator, who had gone to Córdoba to support De Loredo, on his Twitter account. Then he accused the provincial government of trying to prevent the competition for alleged lack of guarantees and attached a text attributed to Negri, in which it was assured that Carasso’s triumph had been 58% to 42%.

Then the former candidate for governor came out to respond with a statement. “As I said in recent months, my obligation was to heal the wounds of our party in Córdoba, that is why I was looking for unity, not that I was afraid of the intern. I preferred not to answer the grievances at all times, some of them said from outside the province “, Negri alluded to Lousteau on Monday, and continued: “This time I was not a candidate for any position. I bet on the authentic renovation. From my experience of having many interns on the back, I would tell those who lost yesterday that you have to be a good loser and that the main thing is to be together as soon as possible in Córdoba. The province needs us strong and united ”.

Martín Lousteau, during the opposition march of # 27F.

For the end, another suit was reserved for the Buenos Aires senator: “The new president of the Córdoba UCR Marcos Carasso and the vice president Liliana Ruestch are successful mayors and have dialogue with everyone. The UCR needs a collective project that brings together and not personal projects. I trust Marcos and Liliana, they had my full support ”.

There were almost 230 thousand authorized to vote, although they did so just over 10% established as a floor by the Organic Charter to consider the election valid. Even with the difference tighter than expected, with the triumph of the Convergence list in the second district with the largest number of radical affiliates -behind the province of Buenos Aires- the former internal enemies would have paved the way for candidates this year: Negri to the Senate and Mestre to Deputies, although the definition will come later.

Even so, since Monday morning Lousteau marked the court: “Negri operated that he had won by 20 points and it was another lie. The result is much tighter. We are very happy, the choice marks practically a draw in front of the party superstructure ”, they said near the senator.

Already in the previous there were crosses between the two. “I would not have been Cristina’s minister”, Negri responded when Lousteau accused him of “preventing” competition.

The intern in Córdoba will be followed by two other strong disputes next Sunday. In the province of Buenos Aires, the fight will be between Maximiliano Abad – head of the Deputies’ block in the Legislature, Ernesto Sanz’s man and supported by Negri, among others – and Gustavo Posse, mayor of San Isidro and promoted by Lousteau, Federico Storani and Juan Manuel Casella. In the City the sectors of Enrique “Coti” Nosiglia and Daniel Angelici will face off.

Look also

