Former President Mauricio Macri again launched harsh criticism of Alberto Fernández on Friday, stating that “has not occupied the role “ of agent.

In tune with his questions to the Government since the public reappearance to present the book “Primer Tiempo”, Macri pointed out that Fernández “has not honored the enormous responsibility that the Argentines have given him, he has not occupied the role of President.”

When answering questions from his followers on Instagram he also insisted that “this is the last populist experience of Argentina“.

Macri resumed a way of communicating with followers that was common during his government and that he interrupted in December 2019.

Macri with the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Asked about how he saw the country, the former president said that he is “convulsed, with many people suffering, anguished, because there is no direction”, and he again pointed against the Government by pointing out that “has no direction or leadership“.

“The only leadership is in trying to break the institutional system“, remarked Macri, who in his last public appearances entrusted that intention to Cristina Kirchner.

He was also very critical of the government’s foreign policy when asked about the Executive’s decision to leave the Lima Group: “It is a setback. From the G-20 and the support of the entire world in the face of the ARA San Juan tragedy to isolation, to not being able to buy vaccines, again aligned with Venezuela. There is nothing good in the Venezuelan model, it is poverty, exclusion, loss of freedom, “he stressed.

Macri with his wife, Juliana Awada.

They also asked him about the scandal unleashed with the VIP vaccination program that worked in the Ministry of Health and that cost Ginés González García his position, and he remarked that what hurt him the most was seeing “18-year-old boys celebrating because they vaccinated “.

“What hurt me the most is to see how they could do that to our young people. Boys of 18 celebrating because they were vaccinated and they have grandparents who are not vaccinated. What is happening?”

He insisted on the issue that “all the handling of the pandemic, the eternal quarantine, the subjugation of freedoms, promise vaccines that do not arrive and when they arrive that the well-off use them. It’s very degrading. “

In the meeting with his followers, he also repeated something he said several times during the pandemic about the permanence of restrictive measures for almost all of last year, noting that “the damage that has been done will be very difficult to quantify, it will lead to a long time “and that” no country took children out of school for a whole year. “

At that point he said that “luckily this empowerment of Argentines that began between 15 and 19 managed to reopen the schools, because otherwise we would still have the schools closed”, but denounced that “in the province of Buenos Aires it still works very bad system “.

What did Macri answer when asked what had happened in his house after the diffusion of an image of him in a zoom of Together for Change in which he was seen in his bed next to his wife? “Juliana laughed at the subject and asked me to be more careful. I was coming back from doing gymnastics and trying to multitask, so I connected to the Zoom from the phone and I didn’t realize what it looked like,” he explained.

JPE