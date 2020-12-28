The Premier League duel between Everton and Manchester city on Monday evening (9 p.m.) is canceled! That shared Premier League officially with. The reason is several corona infections in the Sky Blues team.
It should be the duel between second in the table against sixth. The duel between the great coaches Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola. But Everton FC and Manchester City will not meet on Monday evening. After Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker from the City squad and other team members were infected with the Covid19 virus, other players should now also be affected.
It is not yet clear when the game will be rescheduled. Especially at the turn of the year, the game plan in the Premier League is extremely packed. Everton, for example, will play again on New Years. Manchester City should play again on January 3rd (at Chelsea). It also still seems unclear whether this game can take place at Stamford Bridge.
