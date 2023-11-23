More control over stone fruit to know its adaptation to climate change

The Community will install four new agrometeorological stations in Abarán, Alhama de Murcia, Ojós and Pliego that will allow us to know how the current climatic situation is adapting to stone fruit in the Region of Murcia. This initiative developed by the Murcian Institute of Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA) was presented yesterday by the Minister of Agriculture, Sara Rubira, at the inauguration of the V Stone Fruit Congress.

«This project will carry out a detailed study of the different microclimates that are affecting the main stone fruit growing areas in the Region. We want producers to have a new tool with which the decision to use one variety or another is based on science,” highlighted the counselor. The results obtained will be made available to users through a free interface with which they will learn about the agroclimatic characteristics of the land.

The new stations will have, in principle, measurements of air temperature and relative humidity because their objective is to determine anniversaries that affect the development of fruit farms. “Knowing the accumulation of winter cold, whether frost or temperature rises have occurred during dormancy or pre-flowering is very important, and that is what will be achieved with this project,” he added.

These stations reinforce the climate monitoring that is already being done through the 53 that SIAM-IMIDA already has deployed in the Region of Murcia. They measure temperature and relative humidity of the air, precipitation, radiation and wind speed and direction. To these are added others of interest such as the dew point, the vapor pressure deficit or the reference evapotranspiration. Data that is freely available to farmers through the ‘Agroclima CARM’ application.

A booming sector



The regional stone fruit sector currently cultivates more than 22,000 hectares and this year it is estimated to produce about 367,000 tons, of which about 40 percent are exported. This year, in addition, the value of stone fruit outside Spain has grown and a turnover that exceeds 230 million euros has been achieved.

Producers continue to opt for the modernization of their farms and this stone fruit congress is proof of this, as it brings together more than 700 professionals to learn about the latest techniques applied to the sector presented by around thirty experts.

“From the regional government we are committed to innovation in agriculture and we believe that the incorporation of technologies into agricultural production is the way forward,” Rubira noted.