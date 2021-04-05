The increase in coronavirus cases registered in recent weeks in the AMBA hastens the need to take measures to contain the advance of the second wave of the pandemic. In the Province, the plan points to a greater control in public transport and recreational and nighttime activities.

This was announced this Monday by the head of advisers of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health, Enio Garcia.

“We are thinking of major restrictions in the ambit of the AMBA because the number of cases that was registered last week was impressive, “he said in a dialogue with Radio Delta.

The sanitarista put the situation in number. He explained that the peak of 2020, which put stress on the health system in the AMBA, was “more or less 6,500 cases, the majority concentrated in the AMBA,” while on Wednesday of last week “only in the province” there were 8 thousand cases “.

To moderate the rise in cases, the Province is evaluating “a measure of greater control in transportation, some closure of recreational activities and control over nighttime.”

Meanwhile, Governor Kicillof affirmed that the objective is to “delay infections” while “accelerating the vaccination plan” and working to achieve the application of a “greater number of doses.”

He said it after holding a videoconference in the morning and a meeting with members of the Committee of Experts. The president also predicted that “in the coming weeks” immunization may be “scaled up to reach the milestone of 2.5 million Buenos Aires vaccinated“.

What about the face-to-face classes? Enio García admitted that the issue is always on the agenda. He said that together with the general director of Culture and Education of Buenos Aires, Agustina Vila, they were monitoring the situation, and noted that “the population linked to the education sector does not have a difference in the increase in cases.”

“We analyze teachers, not teachers, by age and it seems that the infections are not occurring in schools. There is a population of educational age infected, but it seems that young people are the ones who are becoming more infected and that gives us the indication that the contagions pass through the other side; transportation, recreational or nighttime activities and not because of the presence in the schools, “he emphasized.

Given this, Enio García specified that he is going to “try to prioritize productive and educational activity”, although he acknowledged that, “if it is necessary to put a closure, it will be done” but emphasized that he does not believe that now is the time.

On the other hand, he reported that during the long Easter weekend a monitoring was carried out in tourist districts, and mentioned Villa Gesell as an example, where “there was a lot of attention in the guard” and that “half were suspected cases of coronavirus”.

“We were projecting based on that surveillance we did, and we calculated that we had 40% every day above of what is reported by the national system. This worries a lot, “he said.

He pointed out that there will be “a reflection of this in an increase in cases” in the coming days, and pointed out that, for this reason, “it is important to take action now because we are already in a complicated situation in terms of contagion.”

“We have hospitals in the suburbs that are in the 90% of its capacity, although the average has a 62 or 63% occupancy of beds, but there are hospitals that are on the edge, such as in Avellaneda, in Lanús, where transfers had to be made to prevent hospitals from collapsing, “he warned.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Health, NIcolás Kreplak warned that “increased cases and positivity, as well as the use of intensive care beds throughout the province.” There is also an upward curve of calls to line 148, especially in the south of the GBA.

With information from Télam

DD