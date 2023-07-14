A man deposits his vote in one of the ballot boxes at the polling station in the National Stadium, in Santiago. Sofia Yanjari (El País)

The last two elections in Chile, linked to its constitutional processes, have had a particularity: automatic registration and compulsory voting. The behavior of more than four and a half million voters, almost a third of the electorate, was unknown. Until now, it was only known that the pocket of extra votes had favored, mostly, the right (in 2022, 62% rejected the proposal to bury the 1980 Magna Carta of the dictator Augusto Pinochet and in May 2023 the Republican Party swept the the elections of constituents that today elaborate a new text). But the first analyzes of the profile of the new Chilean suffragist, released this Thursday by the Center for Public Studies (CEP), show the great differences that exist in comparison to the ‘hard voter’, that is, he constantly participates in the country’s elections. South American: has a significantly lower educational level, values ​​democracy less, and is more conservative in terms of values.

Although the results after the reestablishment of compulsory voting have favored the options of the right, the bulk of the new voters define themselves as center (55%) or do not know (28%). Only 10% identify with the right and 7% with the left. “He is a voter less interested in politics, quite similar to those who participated sometimes. They guide their vote based on the relevant issues of the contingency, the context of the election. What they do is increase the uncertainty of the results because they join an important group that we do not know what is going to vote for”, points out Carmen Le Foulon, coordinator of the CEP.

Those surveyed who stated that they had always gone to vote show a markedly higher preference for democracy, with 61%, 20 points more than the rest of the voter profiles. The percentage that considers that in some circumstances an authoritarian government is preferable is similar in all voters, around 20%, but led by hard abstentionists, who, 35%, consider that an authoritarian government is the same as a democratic one .

The analysis of the Centro de Estudios Públicos reveals that the deepest dissimilarities do not appear between those who voted voluntarily and those who did so out of obligation, but between those who always go to the polls, “the hard voter”, and the rest of the profiles: habitual, occasional and new voter.

The one who went to the polls in the last three elections before compulsory voting was restored, is the most liberal. For example, close to 50% support abortion in any case, while the bulk is in favor of its existence in special cases. The most conservative of all is the “hard abstainer”. The one who did not go to vote, even when it was an obligation and risked a fine if he did not. 36% are for always prohibiting the interruption of pregnancy. 23% of new voters believe the same, 20% habitual and occasional voters and 14% hard voters.

With the emergence of the Broad Front [la coalición del presidente Gabriel Boric, fundada en 2017] The ideological dimension linked to morality has acquired greater importance. For a Christian social world it is much more threatening, especially value issues. One of the things that distinguishes the most is abortion”, explained the sociologist and researcher at the Center for the Study of Conflict and Social Cohesion (COES), Matías Bargsted, in the presentation of the study. Right there he wondered how much space there is for the Christian social voter, a question that he resonated with force after the elections for constitutional councilors in May, when the center-left did not win any seats.

Next December the second constitutional proposal will be put to plebiscite. This time, the drafting body is heavily skewed to the right and starts from a base text approved by a 24-member expert commission from across the political spectrum. However, the marked distrust and disinterest of the Chileans with whom the process started continues. And the citizens who want to reject the text are on the rise. “I think that the next plebiscite has a slightly different logic than an election by list. There is a left-right cleavage, but also this strong cleavage from top to bottom, against the elites”, stated the researcher at the Faculty of Government of the University of Chile, Isabel Castillo. “I think that the next election is more in favor, structurally, to the right, but we will have to see if they manage to channel that,” added Bargsted.

From the CEP they estimate that the new voters, already become regulars, will not stay at home and will go to the polls next December when the new constitutional text is voted on. How long will the Republican victory be able to maintain over time? It is a doubt for the next elections. They represented the rejection of the constitutional proposal and the process. But they were voted for many reasons in the election of councillors. The uncertainty of how the suffragettes who joined the electoral roll will vote continues, “says Le Foulon.