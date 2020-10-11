Safety first. Sometimes, however, caution works like faint heartedness. Horror scenarios dominate the picture of what could happen after the US election: Donald Trump doubts Joe Biden’s victory after the count; in the end the Supreme Court decides, which Trump quickly appoints a conservative judge. He calls on right-wing militias to defend his claim to power by force of arms. A civil war may break out.

Such developments are not impossible. But they are at the extreme end of a range of possibilities. You don’t have to go to the opposite extreme, relying on overly optimistic assumptions to counter the fears. It is enough to trust the fairly stable surveys.

They can expect such a clear voter vote that Trump will not find any starting points to doubt his defeat: Biden wins the White House by a large margin of electoral votes. The Democrats are defending their majority in the House of Representatives. And they win the majority in the Senate. If that happens, most of the worries about how things will go on in terms of power politics in 22 days will go away.

According to polls, Biden will win high. Can you trust them?

Rely on polls – even though they had false expectations in 2016 that Hillary Clinton would become president? Yes, that seems to be asking a lot. But the opinion polls have also learned something new.

Biden is included in the average of the national surveys Real Clear Politics with 9.8 percentage points ahead, at Nate Silver’s Blog 538 with 10.3 percentage points. And in the cut the decisive one “Battleground States” with 4.5 percentage points. These are margins beyond the statistical error rate.

If you convert the current polls into electors – here, however, including the shaky states with tight polls – you would get Biden to 358, Trump from 180. The odds of a Biden victory are standing at Nate Silver 86 to 14, the “Betting Odds” Real Clear Politics 65 to 35.

A Democratic victory is also likely in Congress

in the House of Representatives Democrats have an 80 percent chance of defending their majority. In the second chamber the Senate, the race is tighter; In Nate Silver’s projection of 100 variants, the Democrats win in 68 cases and the Republicans in 32. Even if the Democrats don’t conquer the Senate, they would have a strong power base with the White House and the House of Representatives.

Donald Trump spreads hope for re-election – so far with little success. Photo: AFP

But: Can’t Trump turn things around after all? Yes, that is possible. And this uncertainty is fed – of all things – by comparing the surveys from 2020 and 2016. Trump lagged behind Hillary Clinton four years ago than he is now against Biden – national as in the “Battlegrounds”; and won in the end. Then he can really do it, right? However, it may also be that the demoscopes are now evaluating their raw material more realistically because of the experiences in 2016 and the picture emerges that Biden is not leading as clearly as Clinton in 2016.

Trump needs a “game changer”. But he doesn’t succeed

In addition to the numbers, the experience of the past few weeks speaks for the likelihood that Biden will win. Trump needs a “game changer” – an event that will turn the momentum in his favor. There were several occasions that could have become – the radicalization of the protests against police violence, the party congresses, the nomination of a new constitutional judge, the first TV duel, Trump’s corona disease. But Trump failed to take advantage of these opportunities significantly.

In August, the month of the party congresses, Biden was nine percentage points ahead. Then the protests against police violence became radicalized. Shops were looted and set on fire in several cities. There were shootings between Trump supporters and opponents with dead. Trump seemed to have found the topic to win with: Law and Order. By early September, Biden had actually slumped significantly in the polls. But to one It wasn’t enough to turn. Was in mid-September Biden on the rise again.

Supreme Court, TV duel, Corona: the President cannot score

Soon after, the death of constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave Trump the opportunity to nominate a third Conservative person to the Supreme Court and thus mobilize his voters. Biden eluded Trump’s attempt to make this a question of fate in the election. Little moved in the polls.

At the first TV duel at the end of September, Trump tried again with the crowbar. Again the question was: Who do the alternate voters see as the winner? Biden, because he had the better arguments and was more polite? Or Trump because he radiated more energy? Lightning polls saw Biden at an advantage; however, they are not representative.

Even before methodologically better surveys, three or four days apart, could give a clear answer about the effect of the TV duel, Trump fell ill with corona. The polls measured the sum of all these impressions. To the detriment of Trump. The opinion polls did not see any pitying effect. The fact that he had become infected probably triggered more secret glee, because he had downplayed the danger for months. The attempts to interpret his allegedly sudden recovery as a sign from heaven or to stylize himself as a particularly resilient “surviver” of an illness that is often fatal for seniors did not bring him anything. He falls further behind, Biden’s lead increases. The sad reality is more important to the citizens than the show.

Most citizens have made a decision, and many have already voted

So why not with more confidence look at election day? An “October Surprise” is certainly not ruled out, whether staged by Trump or foreign powers like Russia. But judging by the experience of the last few months, it would change little. Most voters have made their decision and can no longer be changed. Millions have already voted, by early voting or postal voting.

The key difference to 2016 is: At that time Trump came into politics from outside. He could blame everything that went bad in the US on the then ruling Democrats. In 2020 he is the president. Most of what goes bad is against him and his record. This is another reason why you can have a little trust in the surveys. Of course, nothing is certain. But the likely verdict of voters after the votes are counted is: You are fired, Mr. Trump!