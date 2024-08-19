The trickle of ETA prisoners being released continues with new conditional releases. Of course, with restrictions once they are released for the prisoners who benefit from it. The Central Penitentiary Surveillance Judge, José Luis Castro – the magistrate competent to study the prison situation of those convicted by the National Court, including terrorists – has released María Lizarraga Merino and Oskarbi Jauregi Amundarain in recent weeks after spending 14 and 22 and a half years in prison respectively. In order not to return to prison, both must comply with more than half a dozen “prohibitions and duties” contemplated in article 83 of the Penal Code.

In the orders for their release from prison, which EL PAÍS has had access to, they are subject to, among other “rules of conduct”, restrictions on moving outside the place they have established as their residence and the express prohibition of participating in person or “virtually” in “homages, recognitions or claims in favour of members of ETA or its group of prisoners” whether as “organiser, speaker, guest, listener or demonstrator”. With these, there are now 38 ETA members to whom the Spanish justice system has granted conditional release since 2019, seven of them so far this year, according to data from the Association of Victims of Terrorism (AVT). They are joined by another three in France. At the end of July, there were 138 members of the gang in prisons in the Basque Country, half a dozen more in Pamplona and another dozen in French prisons, according to data compiled from various sources.

In the decisions that have now agreed to the conditional release of Lizarraga and Jauregi – very similar in terms of legal reasoning – the magistrate points out that the early release was proposed by the treatment committees (a body made up of penitentiary professionals that periodically studies the situation of the inmates) of the prisons of Basauri (Bizkaia) and Martutene (Gipuzkoa), where they were held respectively. They did so after verifying that both met the requirements set out in articles 90 and 91 of the Penal Code to be able to enjoy this penitentiary benefit: having served three quarters of the sentence, being classified in third penitentiary grade or semi-freedom regime, having good conduct and presenting a favourable prognosis for social reintegration. In both cases, the judge notes that the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court did not oppose their being granted conditional release.

In the case of Lizarraga – sentenced to nearly 20 years for criminal association, document forgery, robbery, theft and possession of explosives and weapons – the judge imposed, among other “rules of conduct”, that he remain under the “care and supervision of the family member he designates” and the obligation to “obtain prior authorisation from the Penitentiary Surveillance Court to make any trip outside his habitual place of residence or change of residence or domicile”. However, he authorised him to move around the three provinces of the Basque Country and the Autonomous Community of Navarre.

Lizarraga, who has two young daughters born in prison with another imprisoned ETA member, was granted semi-release in June 2022 with remote monitoring, that is, with a bracelet that allowed her not to have to go to prison or sleep, with the only limitation being that she had to be at home from a certain time at night until the following morning. This measure, unlike conditional release now, was opposed by the Prosecutor’s Office when it was granted by the Basque Government. However, first the Penitentiary Surveillance Judge and, later, the National Court confirmed this by assessing that the ETA member had submitted a letter of repentance, that she had no “specific victims” or compensation to pay and that she had “family responsibilities” in reference to her daughters. Lizarraga will not definitively serve her sentence until December 2028.

Jauregi, for her part, had been in prison since August 2001, convicted, among other crimes, for her participation in the murder of Ertzaintza commander Mikel Uribe in July of that year, and for sending the book bomb that caused serious injuries to journalist Gorka Landaburu. In her case, the judge did not require her to be under the custody of a family member, but rather imposed “self-guardianship.” However, she must “obtain prior authorization” […] to make any trip outside the place of habitual residence or change of residence or domicile.” In the sentence for the attempted murder of Landaburu, the court already imposed a ban on him from going to the Guipuzcoan town of Zarautz, where the journalist lives, for five years after serving his sentence.

Jauregi will also have to undergo “monthly interviews” with the prison social services and must “participate in job search programmes” as well as make “the monthly payments of the compensation agreed in the sentences of conviction”. This ETA member was granted semi-freedom in two phases. Firstly, in November 2022, article 100.2 of the Penitentiary Regulations was applied to her – which allows second-degree or ordinary prisoners to enjoy some benefits of the third degree – so that she could take care of her two daughters, also born in prison, and could work. A year later she was granted third degree, granted by the Basque Government, an essential condition to obtain conditional release and which was not appealed by the Prosecutor’s Office. She is expected to serve her sentence in 2031.

Legal sources point out that these types of limitations – and especially restrictions on travel beyond a specific territory – are not usually imposed on other types of prisoners when they are granted conditional release. “Usually, those who are granted conditional release can move around Spain by simply notifying the social services of the prison,” they point out. Nor is the prohibition on participating in certain public events related to ETA prisoners new. In previous cases, the courts have refused to allow released ETA members to give “any type of interview, statement or appearance in the media.”

In January 2021, the National Court granted conditional release to the historic ETA member Antonio Troitiño for suffering from incurable cancer. At that time, he was also prohibited from leaving the province where he established his residence and had to appear every 15 days to “report on his activities and justify them”, as well as being banned from participating “in any tribute or public event held in his honour or in honour of other members of the terrorist organisation ETA”. More recently, last May, the same restrictions were imposed on the also ETA member Javier Pérez de Aldunate.