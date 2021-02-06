Confronting challenges with the utmost ability, with determination, perseverance and persistence … is one of the strategic principles of the UAE, to overcome difficulties, as soon as possible, to ensure the continuation of the welfare, stability and prosperity of society. Again, this established strategy of the state has proven its effectiveness in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic, through the rapid expansion of vaccination campaigns, until the number of doses that were provided exceeded 4 million doses, to reach the level of acquired immunity.

Great success, without a doubt, was achieved thanks to the tremendous efforts exerted by the wise leadership, the relevant agencies, foremost of which are the heroes of the first line of defense, to besiege the pandemic, prevent its spread and control it, in conjunction with continuous examination campaigns in various emirates of the country around the clock.

The rate exceeded 150,000 examinations every 24 hours, targeting various segments of society using the best and latest medical examination techniques for early detection, counting and isolating infected cases and contacts.

These extraordinary efforts require, in order to continue achieving the best results, a larger, stronger and more committed community contribution to preventive and precautionary measures for the health and safety of all members of society.

This will only be achieved through active and active participation in creating all conditions to ensure that the pandemic is besieged.

“the Union”