Juan González, President Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor for the Western Hemisphere, told EL TIEMPO that the strategy against drugs in Colombia must hit all the links in the chain, because the expansion of coca crops in the country represents giving more power to criminal groups.

In addition, he recognized that the United States government must do “its part” in the fight against drugs by reducing demand in its territory.

This was stated by this senior White House official to this newspaper, in a talk in which he revealed details about the meeting between President Joe Biden and Colombian President Gustavo Petro, which will take place this Thursday in Washington around 1:30 in the afternoon.

In the meeting will be, among others, senior officials of the Biden government such as the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and the Secretary for Internal Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.

On the subject of drug trafficking, which will be key in today’s meeting -the first since Petro came to power-, González assured that Colombia must have a holistic strategy in its fight against drugs.

“Any holistic strategy is one that also has to do with the entire drug supply chain. And that is not only interdiction and criminal groups, it also requires a robust plan to establish the presence of the State in rural areas and provide viable economic alternatives to reduce coca cultivation”, he assured.

Besides, He assured that the more coca is cultivated in the country, “the more funds criminal actors have” that make the scourge of drug trafficking perpetuate itself in the country.

“The concern, which I believe we share with the Petro government, is that the more coca is cultivated, the more funds criminal actors have, such as the Clan del Golfo and others that have been a continuous scourge for the country,” González pointed out.

Requires a robust plan to establish state presence in rural areas

The adviser also stated that The US is already working to reduce the demand for drugs in its territory through education and prevention of drug use as part of the commitments that your country must assume in the fight against drug trafficking.

In addition to the issue of illicit crops, González revealed to EL TIEMPO the reasons why Biden invited the Colombian president and other issues that will come to light in the talk at the White House: migration and Venezuela.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON