Last week there was a lot of talk about a new event NintendoDirect, that is because the company usually carries them out during the month of March, but this year it seems that they have things under complete mystery, since we are already more than halfway through the month and there are still no signs that it is going to happen. carry out. However, well-known industry leakers insist that this will be a success, even with details of which games will make an appearance.

First of all, the insider known as Pyoro reveals that the live will be being revealed this week and also released, clarifying that it is not an ordinary edition, since this time the Partner showcasevideo showing the arrival of third-party games to switch. That means that there will be no new titles announced by the Japanese, and no trailers for their games that are yet to come. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Princess Peach: Showtime!

Among the most popular names are Pennys Big Breakaway and Contra: Operation Galugawith everything and a totally free demo to promote this next big release by Konami and Way Forward. It is also mentioned that we may possibly see the reveal of the rumored HiFi Rush! for the device, it would also be joining Pentimenttwo titles that practically Microsoft has confirmed to reach other platforms within the industry.

It will get a demo — Pyoro (@Pyoro_X) February 18, 2024

forks — Pyoro (@Pyoro_X) February 16, 2024

Something that also draws attention is that supposedly Game Freak will be present at the event, mentioning that theoretically it is a partner of Nintendoand that they will not make any announcement of anything related to the world of Pokemon. But there is talk of a port of Pocket Card Jockeywhich originally appeared in 3DS and that can be adapted in a good way, given that the use of the touch screen was only used to choose the cards within the deck.

For now nothing is official, so we will have to wait for official news from the big N.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor's note: The rumors are getting stronger and stronger around this next show, so we could have its reveal next Tuesday or Wednesday. We'll see if this turns out to be true, or if we'll have to wait until March for more news.