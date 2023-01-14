Today, Saturday, the White House announced that five additional pages of classified documents were found in President Joe Biden’s private family home in Delaware.
The US presidency said, in a statement, that these pages were found after White House attorney Richard Sauber visited the house on Thursday.
These documents date back to Biden’s tenure as Vice President during President Barack Obama’s rule (2009-2017).
The pages add to other documents found at the home in Delaware, according to what the White House revealed Thursday, and other documents found in his former office at a think tank in Washington, DC.
On Thursday, US Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he had appointed an independent prosecutor to investigate the case of secret official documents that were found in Biden’s home and in an office he used in the past.
“I signed a document pursuant to which Robert Hoare was appointed as a special prosecutor,” the minister said, in a brief statement, adding that he has “the power to investigate any person or entity who may have violated the law” in this case.
He added that this decision was taken “in the public interest” and was necessary due to “exceptional circumstances”.
On Thursday, Republican US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged Congress to investigate President Biden in this case.
“Congress should investigate this matter,” McCarthy said, referring to the Department of Justice’s investigation into former President Donald Trump for keeping more than 100 secret documents in his home in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving the White House in 2021.
On Thursday, Biden confirmed his “full cooperation” with the Justice Department after secret documents were found in his private home.
“I take the issue of classified files very seriously,” the US president told reporters. “We are cooperating fully with the Department of Justice.”
The announcement of the finding of these documents comes as authorities are investigating former President Donald Trump’s misuse of classified documents.
During a raid, the FBI placed its hand on thousands of documents in Trump’s home, some of which were classified as defense secrets, and the former Republican president had refused to return them.
