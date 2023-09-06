For some time now, Nintendo has made it more frequent to release games for its gaming platforms. Switch OnlineWell, not long ago they released Excitebike 64 with an announcement that practically came out of nowhere. And now, the company does not stop and shows us four classics that come from different retro consoles of the company.

The first of them in Super nintendo is Kirby Star Stackera kind of puzzle that is very similar to Pon panel and that has this character as its protagonist. Then we have Quest for Camelot for him Game Boy Colora title that is based on the movie of the same name and seems to have mechanics in the style of Legend of Zelda.

Finally there are Joy Mech Fight and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! for NES. The first of them is a fighting game in which we must control robots in amazing multiplayer combat with up to two users. The second is kind of River City Ramson but mini games.

Four classic titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!#SuperNES:

☑️ Kirby’s Star Stacker #NES:

☑️ Joy Mech Fight

☑️Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day! #GameBoy Color:

☑️ Quest for Camelot pic.twitter.com/IvHbe5W283 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 6, 2023

It is worth mentioning that we will not have to wait to be able to try these titles, because Nintendo He has released them the very day of their revelation. To this is added that only the basic version of Switch Online to play.

There are several games that the company has promised as Mario Party 3, Golden Sun And till Kirby and the Amazing Mirror. So there is still a lot to learn on this online platform.

Via: Twitter