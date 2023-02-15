More children and teens are living after cancer. The five-year survival rate rose to 83 percent. According to doctors, the treatments are getting better. Like for 12-year-old Anne, who was hospitalized with bone cancer, but dares to look to the future again after successful treatments. “I want to help other kids.”
#children #teenagers #survive #cancer #including #Anne #children
