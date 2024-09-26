Bandai Namco has confirmed that the video game based on the legendary franchise created by Tite Kubowill be released in early 2025. As for the platforms, it will be launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

New characters and transformations are revealed in the latest trailer. Among them are Ulquiorra in his Second Stage Resurrection and Ichigo Kurosaki in its entire Hollowfication. These fighters join a growing list that includes iconic manga figures, so fans won’t want to miss out.

Here you can see it:

In this game, users will have the opportunity to relive important battles from across the franchise, unleashing special abilities like the Bankai and unlocking new forms of combat to defeat villains. With action-packed combat, the experience promises to do justice to the epic story of the anime and manga, which, it goes without saying, recently finished its story in the animation part with the definitive ending that has been expected for years.

bleachas a saga, is one of the most popular series of the shōnen genre. Its plot revolves around sword fights and action-packed adventures, having been published in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump until 2016. In addition to its long-running television adaptation (2004-2012), the franchise has expanded its legacy with four film films to date.

Now we just have to wait for the final departure date.

Via: Bandai Namco

Author’s note: I’m just reviving the Bleach franchise, and its return to the field of games will be great. Its last appearances occurred in the Wii era.