If you are one of the few people who continue to play Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl today, then you’re in luck. A few moments ago it was confirmed that this clone of Super Smash Bros. will have a new DLC. Not only is a classic cartoon character now available, but two more will arrive in the coming months.

Through a statement, GameMill Entertainment, the publisher, as well as Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, the developers, revealed three new DLC characters for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. The first of these is Jenny from My Life as a Teenage Robotwhich is already available right now.

With this, in the summer we can enjoy Hugh Neutron from The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius. Lastly, sometime in the fall Rocko will be available from Rocko’s Modern Life in this fighting game. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no exact date for the arrival of these two additional characters.

Although the fanservice was a bit disappointing at the time, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl has managed to please fans with new content on a constant basis. The interesting thing will be to see if characters from the live action series arrive in the future, such as Drake & Joshalthough this sounds quite complicated.

Via: IGN